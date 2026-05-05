Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dazzles at 2026 Met Gala in Burberry Gown

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, showcasing a stunning dark brown Burberry dress and discussing her style philosophy and recent real estate purchase with Jason Statham.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley captivated attention at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City , showcasing a remarkably slender physique. The 39-year-old supermodel, recently settling into a newly acquired 'forever home' with fiancé Jason Statham , graced the red carpet alongside fellow celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

Her fashion statement centered around a sophisticated dark brown Burberry dress, distinguished by a dazzling sequin bodice and a daringly low-cut neckline. The dress featured a ruched skirt that elegantly accentuated her toned figure, complete with a striking thigh-high slit. She complemented the ensemble with a sparkling silver necklace and matching earrings, while her blonde hair was styled in a chic updo with loose, wavy strands framing her face.

Huntington-Whiteley's makeup was classically refined, featuring mascara, smoky eyeshadow, a subtle pink blush, and a nude matte lip tint. Prior to the gala, she shared with Vogue that her dress was inspired by John Singer Sargent's 'Portrait Of Madame X,' a painting she finds consistently 'incredibly striking.

' She aimed for a look that embodied both strength and softness, desiring to feel 'confident and composed… an elevated version of myself. ' The model emphasized the importance of individual style, stating that discovering what works best for oneself is crucial for projecting confidence – the essence of great style. She was seen interacting with Burberry's Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee, and Romeo Beckham during the event.

Before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Huntington-Whiteley was photographed leaving her hotel with Daniel Lee, a flowing brown satin train trailing behind her. In previous interviews, Huntington-Whiteley has discussed her evolving personal style, acknowledging that she has learned over two decades in front of the camera what silhouettes and fabrics truly flatter her figure.

She candidly admitted that certain outfits simply don't suit her body type, but when she finds the right fit, the results can be exceptionally flattering. Her fitness regime also plays a significant role in her confidence, with a focus on weightlifting. She credits weight training with improving her posture, muscle tone, and overall sense of strength, encouraging other women to incorporate it into their routines.

Beyond the glamour of the Met Gala, Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham recently invested in a substantial $33 million beachfront property in the U.K., a 20-acre estate boasting a swimming pool and a boating lake, marking a significant personal milestone





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Met Gala 2026 Burberry Fashion Jason Statham Celebrity Style Red Carpet New York City Portrait Of Madame X Weightlifting

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