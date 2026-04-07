Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dazzles in Swimwear Shoot and Co-Designs Collection for ViX Paula Hermanny

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcases her skills in a sizzling swimwear campaign and co-designed a collection with ViX Paula Hermanny, reflecting a vision of effortless, sensual, and timeless fashion.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , renowned for her supermodel prowess, has unveiled a stunning swimwear shoot for ViX Paula Hermanny, solidifying her role as the brand's latest ambassador. The 38-year-old beauty captivated in the campaign for the Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear company, showcasing her lithe physique in a series of avant-garde photographs.

This partnership marks a significant collaboration, with Huntington-Whiteley co-designing three collections with Paula Hermanny, encompassing both swim and ready-to-wear pieces, which launched recently. The collection's design ethos centers on reflecting the modern woman's lifestyle, focusing on effortless, sensual, and timeless pieces suitable for any global destination. The collection is inspired by Brazil’s organic landscape.\ The collaboration between Huntington-Whiteley and Paula Hermanny is deeply rooted in a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, femininity, and a lifestyle defined by travel. The collection's aesthetic is characterized by a minimalist palette, drawing inspiration from Brazil's natural beauty. Huntington-Whiteley's personal style and understanding of how women desire to feel in their clothing—confident, sophisticated, and authentic—were instrumental in shaping the designs. She effortlessly flaunted her figure in low-slung white bottoms with a delicate gold belly chain, paired with a plunging crop top featuring billowing sleeves and a draped front, proving the collection's elegance and appeal. Huntington-Whiteley's involvement extends beyond mere modeling, as she actively participated in the creative process, ensuring the collection resonates with women worldwide. Paula Hermanny, Founder and Creative Director of ViX Paula Hermanny, emphasized how naturally Huntington-Whiteley embodies the ViX spirit, aligning her lifestyle, femininity, and appreciation for thoughtful design with the brand's core values. This collection is a fusion of both creatives visions and tastes. \Beyond the breathtaking swimwear, Huntington-Whiteley's lifestyle and approach to maintaining her remarkable physique are also highlighted. Her comments reveal the balance she strikes between a demanding travel schedule and a dedication to healthy eating habits. While acknowledging the temptations of room service and dining out, she prioritizes organic ingredients and clean eating at home. Her fitness regime includes dance classes, specifically Body by Simone, which she enjoys with friends, making exercise a fun and social activity. She has said that she likes to go to dance classes and feel like Beyoncé. The ViX x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley capsule collection is available online at vixpaulahermanny.com and at select retailers, offering fans a chance to experience the collection firsthand. The partnership promises a seamless blend of style, quality, and a shared vision of empowering women through fashion. The brand is also available on Instagram





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Vix Paula Hermanny Swimwear Fashion Collaboration Supermodel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antoine Semenyo reveals how Rayan Cherki has impressed him since joining Man CityAntoine Semenyo praised Rayan Cherki's incredible skill and creativity following Manchester City's dominant FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

Read more »

Piers Morgan says 'I'd rather shoot myself' than talk about Arsenal FA Cup shockPiers Morgan reflected the mood of every Arsenal fan following their FA Cup defeat against Southampton by rejecting talkSPORT's invitation to discuss another major setback.

Read more »

Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Figure in BTS Snaps for Miss Sixty Photo ShootSupermodel Bella Hadid offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest photo shoot for Miss Sixty, showcasing her toned physique in a series of captivating images. The shoot, inspired by a 'punk-inflected Marie Antoinette,' features Hadid in various outfits and settings, highlighting her collaboration with the Milan-based denim brand for its Spring/Summer 26 collection.

Read more »

Emmerdale fave brutally axed after eight years as they shoot final scenesThe star will film their final Emmerdale scenes this year

Read more »

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Family Easter Moments with Rare Photos of Her ChildrenSupermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans a peek into her family's Easter weekend, featuring adorable photos of her children, Jack and Isabella, at their London home and in the Cotswolds. The celebration included an Easter egg hunt, luxurious decorations, and heartwarming moments, alongside reflections on motherhood and her long-term relationship with Jason Statham.

Read more »