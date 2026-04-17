Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dazzles in White Gown at Tiffany & Co. Event

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a white gown at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City celebrating the launch of their Blue Book 2026 collection. The appearance comes days after a family vacation in Turkey with fiancé Jason Statham and their children. Huntington-Whiteley also reflected on her identity shift after becoming a mother.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley captivated onlookers at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City, gracing the occasion in a stunning white gown. The 38-year-old supermodel showcased her remarkable physique at the luxurious brand's celebration for the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden, held on Park Avenue. Huntington-Whiteley radiated elegance in a strapless white dress as she posed for photographs commemorating Tiffany & Co. 's new collection.

During the evening, she mingled with notable figures, including fellow attendees Connor Storrie and Rosé. This appearance in the United States follows a recent family getaway to Turkey for Rosie and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, accompanied by their two young children. Earlier in the week, Statham shared highlights from their trip on social media, featuring moments of relaxation by the pool. The family stayed at the opulent five-star Regnum The Crown hotel, where accommodations are priced at approximately £3,000 per night. In one shared image, Statham was seen enjoying the resort's impressive Crystal Cove Pool with his children. He and their eight-year-old son, Jack, were pictured practicing acrobatics in the water, with Jack balancing on his father's shoulders. Their four-year-old daughter, Isabella, also demonstrated her swimming prowess in the clear blue water. Prior to their Turkish vacation, the couple had celebrated Easter at their £10 million London residence. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been a couple since 2010 and became engaged in 2016. Despite their prolonged engagement, the couple has previously expressed a lack of urgency regarding marriage. Rosie has spoken openly about their long-term relationship, describing it as a grounding influence. She also expressed admiration for their shared passion for interior design, stating that Jason possesses impeccable taste and has significantly influenced her understanding of architecture and furniture, even humorously referring to it as a delightful challenge. The couple anticipates a wedding at a future date, with Rosie telling ET that they are looking forward to it but that it is not a primary concern given their happiness. She mentioned a desire to have the wedding when their child is older and can participate. Becoming a mother marked a profound shift in Huntington-Whiteley's identity, leading her to reflect on her former life. In a 2021 interview with Net-A-Porter's PORTER magazine, she described feeling as though the ground had been pulled out from beneath her. She recalled a period of intense independence, freedom to travel, and self-employment, followed by a sudden anchoring to home life. She explained that this transition initially involved mourning her previous self, particularly as someone who strongly identified with her physicality and appearance. However, she eventually embraced her new role as a mother, learning to detach her self-worth from external validation. She conveyed that stepping into this new chapter brought a sense of relaxation and a renewed vitality. Now in her thirties, she feels significantly more confident, decisive, and less prone to self-doubt, experiencing a more balanced and fulfilling life





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