Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches New Collection for ViX Paula Hermanny

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has launched her new collection for ViX Paula Hermanny, a leading Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear company. The model, 39, showcased her incredible abs in a variety of bold bikinis and swimsuits as part of the new collection.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has launched her new collection for ViX Paula Hermanny, a leading Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear company. The model, 39, showcased her incredible abs in a variety of bold bikinis and swimsuits as part of the new collection.

The collection is described as being 'born from a vision of beauty rooted in wellness and wellbeing' and features pieces that feel 'effortless, sensual, and timeless, wherever you are in the world.

' Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been a long-time fan of the brand and has worn ViX for years. She partnered with the founder and Creative Director of ViX Paula Hermanny to create a collection that reflects how women really live and travel. The new collection features a range of swimsuits, including high-legged green one pieces, bright yellow skimpy two-pieces, and bright red swimsuits with large side cut outs.

Rosie also posed in a white halter neck bikini paired with a white summer jacket and a black one shoulder cut out swimsuit. The collection is available now and can be purchased at ViX boutiques in Florida or online. ViX has expanded its retail footprint with four boutiques in Florida and continues to grow with new locations opening this year.

The company was founded by Brazilian-born designer Paula Hermanny in the early 2000s with a mission to bring luxury Brazilian swimwear and resort wear to women around the world. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has also been in the news recently for purchasing a 20-acre plot for her 'forever home' on the South Coast with her fiancé Jason Statham.

The couple has also built a forest yoga retreat on the site, which features a yoga studio designed in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the £25million property. The retreat also houses a very large bat box to ensure the local bat population is unaffected by the couple's presence. Rosie shared a collection of glamorous snaps in her recent Instagram post after enjoying a trip to Mallorca last week.

The model looked stunning in a floaty white summer dress as she pouted in a mirror selfie. She later showcased her incredible physique in a white bikini as she flaunted her toned abs. In another snap she slipped into a white satin long dress, before also relaxing to read a book. She captioned the post: 'Summer sun'.

Rosie and Jason Statham have also been in the news for their recent purchases, including a 20-acre plot for their 'forever home' on the South Coast and a forest yoga retreat on the site. The couple's purchases have been designed to reflect their love of nature and wellness, with the yoga studio featuring a very large bat box to ensure the local bat population is unaffected by their presence.

Rosie's partnership with ViX Paula Hermanny is a natural fit for the model, who has long been a fan of the brand. The new collection is available now and can be purchased at ViX boutiques in Florida or online. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has also been in the news recently for her glamorous Instagram post after enjoying a trip to Mallorca last week. The model looked stunning in a floaty white summer dress as she pouted in a mirror selfie.

She later showcased her incredible physique in a white bikini as she flaunted her toned abs. In another snap she slipped into a white satin long dress, before also relaxing to read a book. She captioned the post: 'Summer sun'. Rosie and Jason Statham have also been in the news for their recent purchases, including a 20-acre plot for their 'forever home' on the South Coast and a forest yoga retreat on the site.

The couple's purchases have been designed to reflect their love of nature and wellness, with the yoga studio featuring a very large bat box to ensure the local bat population is unaffected by their presence. Rosie's partnership with ViX Paula Hermanny is a natural fit for the model, who has long been a fan of the brand. The new collection is available now and can be purchased at ViX boutiques in Florida or online





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