Rosie Huntington Whiteley's Chic Cannes Style, New Beach Home, and Fitness Routine

Rosie Huntington Whiteley looked chic as she enjoyed a spot of lunch in the sunshine at Eden Roc at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. She flashed her impressive abs in a black and white striped cropped long-sleeved top and completed her look with stylish dark sunglasses and a gold chain necklace. Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Rosie and her fiancé Jason Statham are moving into a new $34million beach home on the South Coast of England which comes with a view of a nudist beach. The house is being built in a brutalist architecture style and has five bedrooms, its own private beach, an enormous treehouse for their two children, and even a 42,000 sq ft boating lake and wild swimming pond.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley looked chic as she enjoyed a spot of lunch in the sunshine at Eden Roc at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The model, 39, flashed her impressive abs in a black and white striped cropped long-sleeved top as she sat down for some al fresco dining. Pairing the top with cream coloured pleated trousers, the star completed her look with stylish dark sunglasses and a gold chain necklace. No stranger to an appearance at Cannes, most recently Rosie took to the red carpet at the Met Gala as she wowed in a dark brown Burberry dress.

She accessorised the look with a sparkling silver necklace as well as a pair of matching earrings. While recently talking to Vogue ahead of the Met Gala, Rosie explained that her dress was inspired by John Singer Sargent's work titled Portrait Of Madame X. Rosie Huntington Whiteley looked chic as she flashed her abs while enjoying a spot of lunch in the sunshine at Eden Roc at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The model, 39, wore a black and white striped cropped long-sleeved top as she sat down for some al fresco dining. The star said that the painting has always been 'incredibly striking' to her. While other stars have admitted to using Ozempic to keep their bodies slender, Rosie, who is a mother of two, has a strict exercise regime to keep her in tip-top shape.

The model told Vogue Australia that she focuses on lifting weights to keep her frame toned.

'I feel my fittest when I train with weights. I've noticed a difference in my posture, muscle tone and definition.

' She added, 'I tell my friends every woman should give it a try. It's not just about looks; it's about feeling strong and confident.

' Meanwhile it was revealed last week that Rosie and her fiancé Jason Statham are moving into a new $34million beach home on the South Coast of England which comes with a view of a nudist beach. The Daily Mail revealed that the pair have perhaps unknowingly chosen a 20-acre spot for their futuristic new-build 'forever home' on a naturists' beach.

The huge house is being built in a brutalist architecture style and has five bedrooms, its own private beach, an enormous treehouse for their two children, Jack, eight, and Isabella, four, and even a 42,000 sq ft boating lake and wild swimming pond. Pairing the top with cream coloured pleated trousers, the star completed her look with stylish dark sunglasses and a gold chain necklace. Rosie looked to be taking snaps of the view as she sat on the terrace.

The model previously told Vogue Australia that she focuses on lifting weights to keep her frame toned. It was revealed last week that Rosie and her fiancé Jason are moving into a new $34million beach home on the South Coast of England which comes with a view of a nudist beach. The pair have perhaps unknowingly chosen a 20-acre spot for their futuristic new-build 'forever home' on a naturists' beach.

In a separate building behind the main house, a horse stable is under construction from where Rosie can indulge in her horse-riding passion. A large gym is planned, as well as an indoor lap pool - a long narrow swimming pool designed specifically for fitness training by swimming laps rather than for recreation.

Land Registry records show that Statham, who has amassed a fortune from the Fast And Furious franchise and other hit movies such as Snatch And Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, paid $27million for the waterside site which contained a gatehouse, the under-construction modernist home and a separate outhouse in January 2024. Finishing the build itself is expected to cost a further $8million. The house was originally designed by one of the Royal Family's trusted architects.

It was then taken over and turned into a minimalist modern home in line with Statham's tastes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rosie Huntington Whiteley Cannes Film Festival Eden Roc Black And White Striped Cropped Long-Sleeved T Cream Coloured Pleated Trousers Dark Sunglasses Gold Chain Necklace Met Gala John Singer Sargent's Work Titled Portrait Of Ozempic Exercise Regime Lifting Weights Fitness Routine Beach Home Jason Statham South Coast Of England Nudist Beach Brutalist Architecture Style Minimalist Modern Home Horse Stable Large Gym Indoor Lap Pool

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The tantilising movies on my radar at Cannes 2026 as a film criticAs Cannes Film Festival 2026 kicks off, Metro critic Tori Brazier shares the buzziest movies debuting, from Paper Tiger to Her Private Hell.

Read more »

7 Things I Hope ‘The White Lotus’ Captures About The Chaos Of CannesFrom the red-carpet mayhem and bonkers press conferences to the record-breaking standing ovations and spirited booing, here are seven things I hope ‘The White Lotus’ season four captures about the chaos of the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more »

The Ghostly Red Carpet: Alma Haser Challenges AI Artistry at CannesArtist Alma Haser debuts a haunting series of images removing celebrities from the Cannes red carpet to spark a critical conversation about the threat of generative AI to human creativity.

Read more »

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Just-Launched Brand Mémoire Is All About the Art of the KeepsakeRosie Huntington-Whiteley just launched Mémoire, a home decor brand that's all about keepsakes. Read our interview with the model and founder here.

Read more »