Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Family Easter Moments with Rare Photos of Her Children

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans a peek into her family's Easter weekend, featuring adorable photos of her children, Jack and Isabella, at their London home and in the Cotswolds. The celebration included an Easter egg hunt, luxurious decorations, and heartwarming moments, alongside reflections on motherhood and her long-term relationship with Jason Statham.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley offered a glimpse into her family's Easter weekend, sharing adorable new pictures of her rarely-seen children, Jack, eight, and Isabella, four. The supermodel, known for her successful career and long-term relationship with action star fiancé Jason Statham , treated her family to a wholesome few days, celebrating the holiday at their £10 million London home and a luxurious hotel in the Cotswolds.

The family's Easter festivities showcased a blend of playful moments and elegant touches, reflecting their lifestyle and the importance of family. The joyous celebrations highlighted the couple’s commitment to providing a loving environment for their children.\The Easter celebrations were filled with fun, including an egg hunt in the family's garden where Jason dressed up as the Easter Bunny. Rosie, Jack, and Isabella posed with their baskets, capturing a cherished moment for the family. Inside their lavish London townhouse, Rosie showcased her incredible table decorations for their Easter lunch. The table was adorned with duck, rabbit, and lamb ornaments laid out on a white linen tablecloth, demonstrating the family's attention to detail and appreciation for aesthetics. The family also enjoyed a stay at the luxurious £800-a-night Estelle Manor hotel and private members' club in the Cotswolds. Rosie shared photos of Isabella swimming in the pool and Jack exploring the grounds of the establishment, capturing the children's enjoyment of the trip. The family's Easter holiday was a perfect mix of private luxury and public displays of their family life.\Beyond the Easter celebrations, Rosie has previously discussed her experience with motherhood, reflecting on the 'shift in identity' she underwent. She spoke about feeling a sense of loss for her previous independent life, while eventually embracing her new role. This shift allowed her to feel that her confidence has grown, and her ability to make decisions without self-doubt has strengthened over time. Rosie is now more grounded and less influenced by external pressures, which indicates a positive personal growth. In the context of her relationship with Jason, Rosie has also shared about the importance of their bond and its grounding effect. She appreciates Jason's taste and the influence he has on her understanding of interiors. Looking ahead, the family is planning a move to the English countryside, which includes a dressage school, suggesting a lifestyle shift that will support both the children and the couple’s personal interests





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jason Statham Easter Family Children Celebrity

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The best day hikes in and around London to try this Easter weekendThere are plenty of great walks you can do in and around London, all of which are accessible by train and tube, including Chess Valley and Box Hill.

Read more »

Easter Sunday 2026 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and moreBank holiday opening and closing hours will change during for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Read more »

Donald Trump gives furious final Easter Monday ultimatum to IranIn his latest ramblings on social media, US President Donald Trump reminded Iran of the deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Easter Monday 2026 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and moreBank holiday opening and closing hours will change during Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Read more »

Sussexes' Easter Celebrations Contrast with Wales' Easter Service: A Tale of Two FamiliesThe Duchess of Sussex shared glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Easter celebrations in the US, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the traditional Easter service in England, marking their first public appearance since Kate's cancer diagnosis. The news also highlights the upcoming trip of Harry and Meghan to Australia.

Read more »

Royal Easter Celebrations: Sussexes' Private Easter vs. Wales Family's Public AppearanceThe Duchess of Sussex shares intimate Easter moments with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter service at Windsor, marking their first public appearance since Kate's diagnosis. Contrasting celebrations showcase the diverging paths of the Royal families.

Read more »