Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Incredible Figure in Gymwear on Instagram

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has showcased her incredible figure in gymwear on Instagram. The 39-year-old model, who is proud mum to son Jack, eight, and daughter Isabella, four, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a pink sports bra and tiny shorts from Alo. Rosie's followers were impressed by her gym-honed physique and wrote in the comments: 'Wow' and 'I want to have a body like this!' The model has also spoken about her exercise regime, which includes Pilates, high-energy dance classes, and resistance training. She typically trains three times a week and has previously given an insight into her exercise regime.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcased her incredible figure in gymwear on Instagram on Wednesday. The model, 39, showed off her abs as she slipped into a pink sports bra and tiny shorts from Alo.

Rosie put on a pair of sunglasses as she lifted weights and used the gymnastic rings to do a series of stretches. She captioned the post: 'Alo girlie'. The model's followers were impressed by her gym-honed physique and wrote in the comments: 'Wow' and 'I want to have a body like this!

' Rosie - who is proud mum to son Jack, eight, and daughter Isabella, four - previously gave an insight into her exercise regime. She typically trains three times a week and mixes Pilates with high-energy dance classes and resistance training. Rosie and fiancé Jason Statham recently purchased a 20-acre plot for their 'forever home' on the South Coast and have also built a forest yoga retreat on the site.

The new yoga studio - which sits on the edge of a wild swimming lake they also had installed - has been designed in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the £25million property. And ensuring the local bat population is unaffected by the couple's presence, the yoga studio also houses a very large bat box.

The retreat was designed by the actor's architect Ben Pentreath, who is a favourite of the Royal family. He previously helped King Charles design the experimental village of Poundbury in Dorset, and also redesigned the Middleton family's Chelsea flat. And as well as the yoga studio, the architect designed a 'lap pool' just for swimming lengths for the actor and Rosie on the plot, and a gym and riding stables.

Rosie, who has famously modelled for Burberry, Victoria's Secret and Marks & Spencer model, and is herself worth £30million, spoke recently of moving to a more rural life. She told Australian Vogue she was preparing for a major shift: a move to the English countryside near the New Forest, where horses, she said, are re-entering the frame. Rosie put on a pair of sunglasses as she lifted weights and used the gymnastic rings to do a series of stretches.

She captioned the post: 'Alo girlie'. The model's followers were impressed by her gym-honed physique and wrote in the comments: 'Wow' and 'I want to have a body like this!

' Rosie - who is proud mum to son Jack, eight, and daughter Isabella, four - previously gave an insight into her exercise regime. She typically trains three times a week. Rosie mixes Pilates with high-energy dance classes and resistance training. She said: 'There's an incredible dressage school around the corner.

'I've been dreaming of this since I left home. It will be mud and kids climbing trees. London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven. I want peace.

' The pull of the countryside is natural for Rosie. She grew up in rural Devon, a life which she described in Vogue as 'rustic, outdoorsy, wild, simple', adding: 'Home was a cottage on a couple of hectares with animals everywhere.

' She said: 'There was tack being cleaned in the back kitchen, usually some animals - a bird Mum was trying to bring back to life. ' 'Mum has dogs everywhere and muddy boots, and it's perfect for them. The house is completely untidy. They live a bucolic life - very bohemian.

' 'We lived within our means; we had enough,' she added, 'Mucking out the horse every day, school uniforms ironed by me. It instilled self-sufficiency.

' She said she tries to instill a similar sense of gratitude in her own children today. 'It's a fine balance; they're still little,' she said, adding that her mother used to tell her: 'Life's not going to hand you things on a silver platter.





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gymwear Instagram Exercise Regime Pilates High-Energy Dance Classes Resistance Training Yoga Retreat Forest Yoga Retreat Bat Box Brutalist Architecture £25Million Property Ben Pentreath Royal Family Poundbury Middleton Family's Chelsea Flat English Countryside New Forest Horses Rural Life Self-Sufficiency Gratitude Children

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