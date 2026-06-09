Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in white summer dress and bikini during Mallorca trip

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares glamorous holiday snaps from Mallorca, showcasing her summer style and toned physique. She also discusses her move to the countryside with fiancé Jason Statham and their new eco-friendly property.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently shared a collection of glamorous vacation snaps on Instagram, capturing her time in Mallorca. The 39-year-old model and actress posted a series of stunning images showcasing her summer style and incredible physique.

In one mirror selfie, she wore a flowing white summer dress, pouting for the camera. Another photo featured her in a white bikini, flaunting her toned abs. She also slipped into a white satin long dress and later relaxed reading a book. She captioned the post simply: Summer sun.

The post follows another from earlier in the week where she displayed her abs in a pink sports bra and tiny shorts from the gymwear brand Alo. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is engaged to actor Jason Statham, is a proud mother to son Jack, nine, and daughter Isabella, four. She has previously shared insights into her exercise regimen, which typically includes three sessions per week combining Pilates with high-energy dance classes and resistance training.

The couple recently purchased a 20-acre plot on the South Coast of England to build their forever home. They have already constructed a forest yoga retreat on the property, designed by architect Ben Pentreath, who is known for his work with the Royal family.

The yoga studio sits on the edge of a wild swimming lake that was also installed, and is built with cedar wood and gabion rock walls, matching the brutalist architecture style of their estimated 25 million pound main home. To ensure local wildlife is undisturbed, the studio includes a large bat box.

In addition to the yoga space, the architect designed a lap pool for swimming lengths, a gym, and riding stables. Rosie, who has modeled for Burberry, Victoria's Secret, and Marks & Spencer, and has a personal net worth of around 30 million pounds, spoke recently about her move to a more rural lifestyle. In an interview with Australian Vogue, she described the shift as a major change, with plans to live in the English countryside near the New Forest.

She expressed a desire for peace and simplicity, recalling her childhood in rural Devon. She said: There is an incredible dressage school around the corner. I have been dreaming of this since I left home. It will be mud and kids climbing trees.

London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven. I want peace. Growing up in a cottage on a couple of hectares with animals everywhere, she described her upbringing as rustic, outdoorsy, wild, and simple. Her mother kept a menagerie of pets and often rescued birds.

Rosie credits her mother with instilling self-sufficiency, noting that she had to muck out the horse every day and iron her own school uniforms. Now, as a mother, she tries to pass on a sense of gratitude to her own children, acknowledging the fine balance of raising them with perspective. Her mother used to tell her: Life is not going to hand you things on a silver platter.

The couple's new property, with its sustainable design and focus on wellness, reflects their desire for a harmonious life away from the city bustle. Rosie continues to balance her career with family, often sharing glimpses of her active lifestyle and fashion sense on social media. Her recent Mallorca trip seems to have been a perfect blend of relaxation and style, as evidenced by her curated Instagram feed





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Mallorca Holiday Summer Fashion Jason Statham Yoga Retreat

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