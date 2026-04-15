Rosie O'Donnell Laughs Off 'Dancing with the Stars' Comeback Rumors

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell responds to an AI-generated rumor about her returning to the US to compete on Dancing with the Stars, sharing her reaction and providing an update on her current life in Ireland and family.

Rosie O'Donnell has playfully dismissed rumors of a return to the United States and a potential appearance on Dancing with the Stars. The comedian, who boasts a substantial social media following, responded to a humorous, AI-generated news report suggesting she was planning an 'epic comeback' to participate in the popular celebrity dance competition. O'Donnell, currently residing in Ireland , took to social media to share the mock report and express her amusement, jokingly commenting about the idea and the prospect of never getting a perm. The former talk show host, known for her candidness and humor, seems content with her current life and has no immediate plans to return to the competitive world of American television.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the rumors, O'Donnell's life has undergone significant changes in recent years. She moved to Dublin in January 2025 and is reportedly in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship. This move reflects a deliberate choice to seek a different environment and a change of pace. O'Donnell's decision to relocate underscores the importance of personal well-being and a desire for a fresh start. The artist recently returned to New York with her 13-year-old non-binary child Clay to meet her new grandchild, but quickly returned to Ireland. The Emmy winner also recently celebrated the birth of her fifth grandchild, highlighting the importance of family in her life. She remains engaged with her family, despite the distance and challenges, maintaining close relationships with her children and grandchildren.

Beyond her personal life, O'Donnell's career continues to evolve. While she may not be participating in Dancing with the Stars, she has a rich history in the entertainment industry, including her role in three Broadway musicals and an honor with the Tony's Isabelle Stevenson Award. She is currently workshopping a one-woman show titled Common Knowledge. O'Donnell's outspoken nature and political views, particularly her long-standing feud with former President Donald Trump, remain a consistent part of her public persona. The actress has been a vocal critic of Trump, expressing her views on various platforms and even addressed the former president's threat to revoke her American citizenship. The 64-year-old expat comedian moved to Dublin in January 2025 and is reportedly 'in the process' of obtaining Irish citizenship





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