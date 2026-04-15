Rosie O'Donnell Refutes Dancing with the Stars Comeback Rumors

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell responds to rumors of a 'Dancing with the Stars' return, shares family updates, and reflects on her life choices, including her move to Ireland. The former talk show host, known for her sharp wit, dismisses comeback rumors while sharing details of her family and ongoing projects.

Rosie O'Donnell has playfully dismissed rumors of a grand return to the United States to compete on Dancing with the Stars. The comedian, who has a significant presence on social media, responded to an AI-generated mock news report that suggested she would be making a comeback on the popular dance competition show. O'Donnell, known for her sharp wit and engaging online persona, shared the report with her followers, humorously commenting on its inaccuracies. She has a history with Broadway and has received accolades. While she may not be a dancer by profession, her experience in the world of performing arts is undeniable, having starred in several Broadway musicals. This includes Grease, Seussical, and Fiddler on the Roof. Her connection to the stage, combined with her strong sense of humor, made the rumors of her participation in Dancing with the Stars particularly amusing to her fans and herself. The announcement comes as Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere in September, with the cast announcement expected around the same time.

Adding to the story, when an Instagram user inquired if she would consider a return, O'Donnell responded with a simple and definitive no. This response effectively ended any speculation about her participation in the show. Alongside the playful denial of the dancing rumors, O'Donnell has been embracing her family life. She recently welcomed her fifth grandchild, Anthony Joel O'Donnell, through her son Blake and his wife Teresa. Further showcasing her connection to family, she recently spent time in New York with her 13-year-old child Clay and her daughter Vivienne, though she has since returned to Ireland. The former talk show host has a complex family history. The narrative includes her relationship with her children, including her estranged daughter Chelsea, and her experience with her ex-wives. She also shares personal reflections on Chelsea's struggles with addiction, highlighting her compassion and the challenges she has faced. This further illustrates the depth of her personal narrative, combining her professional life with the realities of family dynamics.

Beyond her lighthearted response to the Dancing with the Stars rumors, O'Donnell has also been open about her decision to relocate to Ireland, where she is in the process of seeking citizenship. She has expressed her contentment with the move and her reasons for leaving the United States, citing a need to preserve her well-being and that of her child. Her departure was met with criticism from certain political figures. The actress, who has had a long-standing feud with Donald Trump, has also been working on a one-woman show, Common Knowledge. This project signifies her continued commitment to her craft and her desire to remain engaged with her audience. O'Donnell's experiences, both personal and professional, reveal her character. This includes her sense of humor, dedication to her family, and her commitment to her art. Her response to the rumors of a return to Dancing with the Stars is a testament to her ability to engage with her audience in a lighthearted and authentic way, while simultaneously navigating her personal and professional life





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rosie O'donnell Dancing With The Stars Comeback Family Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing Hosting Speculation: Alison Hammond Reverses Stance, Bradley Walsh Faces DilemmaAs Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements are sought for Strictly Come Dancing, Alison Hammond expresses interest, while Bradley Walsh faces a decision between the show and Gladiators. The article explores the potential hosting changes, career implications, and the challenges faced by both TV personalities. Alison Hammond, who had previously distanced herself, now indicates her strong interest in the role, saying she is "fit" and "not too busy". Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh, a frontrunner, might have to choose between Strictly and Gladiators, where he co-hosts with his son Barney.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy's mum Rosie carries heartwarming handbag tribute to her son at The MastersThe handbag showed off one of her son's biggest achievements

Read more »

Mum who made £4K flogging fake Oasis tickets has to pay it all back to fansRosie Slater made between £130-£160 for each ticket that promised access to an Oasis concert

Read more »

Staffordshire woman fined £40 for £4k sale of fake Oasis ticketsRosie Slater is also handed a 12-month community order after making £4,000 from fraudulent sales.

Read more »

Strictly fans rush to respond as George Clark seen with Dancing with the Stars winnerThe Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalist was seen posing for a smiling snap alongside the winner of last year's Dancing with the Stars

Read more »

Rosie O'Donnell Laughs Off 'Dancing with the Stars' Comeback RumorsComedian Rosie O'Donnell responds to an AI-generated rumor about her returning to the US to compete on Dancing with the Stars, sharing her reaction and providing an update on her current life in Ireland and family.

Read more »