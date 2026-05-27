Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Facelift Results: Nobody Noticed the Difference

Rosie O'Donnell shares before-and-after photos of her January facelift, admitting the surgery cost more than any car she's bought and that no one noticed the change. She details her feminist crisis and her daughter's opposition.

Rosie O'Donnell recently shared a striking set of before-and-after photos documenting the results of a facelift she underwent in January. The 64-year-old actress and comedian had long agonized over the decision, viewing the procedure as a betrayal of her feminist principles.

In a candid and often humorous essay published on her Substack, O'Donnell revealed that she had spent more on the surgery than she had ever paid for a car, only to emerge from the operation and find that virtually no one noticed any difference. She described this outcome as the best possible result, writing in freewheeling blank verse, I didn't disappear, I didn't become someone else - I just stopped arguing with the mirror. And maybe that's enough.

Or at the very least, it's what a lower deep plane face lift looks like when it minds its own business. O'Donnell had previously held a strong moral objection to facelifts, assigning herself as the head of all women who would never get one, viewing them as a betrayal of feminism and a denial of aging.

However, after losing 50 pounds, she noticed her skin had begun to sag, prompting her to reconsider. She wrote, It wasn't wrinkles - it was gravity. I'd look in the mirror and think - this isn't aging, this is melting with intention.

Despite her initial resistance, she began researching the procedure, facing strenuous opposition from her 13-year-old daughter Clay, who argued that O'Donnell had earned her wrinkles, that young women looked up to her, and that she would not be able to respect her mother if she went through with the surgery. Clay's arguments echoed O'Donnell's own younger, more morally rigid self and delayed the procedure for months.

Ultimately, O'Donnell decided that she did not want to teach her children that her body belonged to an idea, even a good one like feminism. She paid an undisclosed sum exceeding the cost of any car she had ever purchased and underwent the operation. Before going under anesthesia, she told her surgeon, I will never say, God, I wish you did more. And I meant it.

The surgeon apparently took her guidance to heart, as the results were so subtle that no one, not even friends, family, or her four adult children, noticed any change. O'Donnell marveled, I went through a full existential feminist crisis, had my face and neck surgically altered, and the result is zippo.

This experience stands in stark contrast to her earlier stance from five years ago, when she told Vulture that she would not get plastic surgery and intended to play the older character roles that come with aging naturally





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Rosie O'donnell Facelift Feminism Aging Plastic Surgery

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