Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Secret Facelift After Feminist Crisis

Rosie O'Donnell shares her journey from opposing plastic surgery to undergoing a facelift, and her humorous realization that no one noticed.

Rosie O'Donnell, the 64-year-old actress and former talk show host, has revealed that she underwent a secret facelift in January, a decision that sparked intense internal conflict given her long-standing opposition to plastic surgery .

In a candid Substack post, she described the procedure as a betrayal of feminism, something she had once condemned. The actress admitted to agonizing over the choice for months, worried about the message it would send to her fans and especially to her 13-year-old daughter, Clay. O'Donnell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram, allowing her followers to judge the results for themselves.

However, she noted with characteristic humor that no one had noticed any change in her appearance, a twist she found both amusing and validating. O'Donnell's stance on plastic surgery began to shift after she lost 50 pounds, thanks to the diabetes drug Mounjaro. The weight loss left her with sagging skin, which she described as melting with intention rather than natural aging.

She explained that she had previously prided herself on being a role model for accepting aging naturally, but the physical changes from weight loss made her reconsider. Her daughter Clay, a teenager with strong feminist ideals, vehemently opposed the idea, arguing that O'Donnell would betray young women who looked up to her. This mirrored O'Donnell's own younger, morally rigid self, leading to months of deliberation.

Ultimately, O'Donnell decided that her body did not belong to an idea, even a good one like feminism, and she proceeded with the surgery. The operation, which O'Donnell described as costing more than any car she had ever purchased, was a lower deep plane facelift. She instructed the surgeon not to make her look like a different person, but simply less haunted. Upon recovery, she found that no one-friends, strangers, or even her daughter-commented on her changed appearance.

O'Donnell took this as the best possible outcome, rationalizing that the surgery allowed her to stop arguing with the mirror without erasing her identity. She wrote that she did not disappear or become someone else, and that the subtlety of the facelift was exactly what she needed. Looking back, O'Donnell reflected on her earlier beliefs, having once said she would never get plastic surgery because it would hinder her acting career.

She had hoped to play roles like Geraldine Page or Colleen Dewhurst, embracing the natural aging process. Now, she feels she has found a middle ground, one that respects her feminist values while addressing her personal discomfort. Her story highlights the complex interplay between personal choice, societal expectations, and the evolving definition of feminism in the context of aging and beauty standards.

O'Donnell's humorous yet poignant account serves as a reminder that sometimes the most profound changes go unnoticed, and that accepting oneself can take many forms, including a carefully considered facelift





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