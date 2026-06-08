Rosie O Donnell unveils facelift results at 2026 Tony Awards after secret return to US

The comedian and former talk show host displayed a refreshed complexion on the Tony Awards red carpet, revealing the outcome of a costly surgery that went unnoticed for months, while also discussing her family, weight loss and political exile.

Rosie O'Donnell, the veteran comedian and former talk show host, finally let the public see the results of a costly facelift at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York.

The 64 year old star arrived on the red carpet in an artistic black suit and removed her glasses for a brief moment, allowing photographers to capture a tighter, firmer complexion that had been the subject of much private speculation. O Donnell had disclosed earlier that she had undergone the procedure in January, paying more than any automobile she had ever purchased, and she admitted that she was initially disappointed when no one seemed to notice the change.

The bright lights of the ceremony, however, highlighted subtle improvements in skin texture and jawline definition, confirming that the surgery had indeed taken effect. This appearance marked one of her rare returns to the United States since she relocated to Ireland after Donald Trump was re elected last year, a move that stemmed from a long standing feud that began during her tenure on The View.

While on the carpet O Donnell fielded questions from The Hollywood Reporter about the current political climate, but she quickly turned the conversation to her personal journey. She explained that the decision to go under the knife had been agonising for months, especially after a dramatic weight loss of fifty pounds with the help of the drug Mounjaro.

The rapid loss left her skin sagging, prompting a shift in her long held belief that facelifts were a betrayal of feminism and ageing. In a candid social media post she described how she once positioned herself as a leader of women who would never consider cosmetic surgery, only to realise that gravity and the visible signs of melting skin forced her to reconsider.

She posted side by side before and after photos, inviting fans to judge the transformation for themselves. O Donnell also opened up about her family dynamics during this period. She revealed that she had quietly returned to the United States for a two week visit, staying with her children while testing the ease of crossing the border again.

Her youngest child, Clay, a thirteen year old, had strongly opposed the idea of the surgery, insisting that her mother should remain a role model for young women. Despite the tension, O Donnell expressed excitement about family milestones, noting that one of her adult sons is expecting his first child. She also mentioned plans to bring her daughter back to the United States for a summer visit once she feels the situation is safe.

The Tony Awards appearance therefore served not only as a showcase of her rejuvenated look but also as a public statement of her resilience amid personal, familial and political challenges





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