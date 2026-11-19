A new Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents report warns forward-facing children face five times higher crash death risk, urging parents to keep kids rear-facing until age four.

Britain faces a critical opportunity to overhaul child road safety standards following the release of a new report by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. The organization strongly advises parents to keep children rear-facing in car seats until they are at least four years old. This recommendation stems from alarming data indicating that forward-facing toddlers face five times the risk of death or serious injury during a collision.

Core Safety Data and Swedish Model

The report, published by RoSPA during Road Safety Week which runs from November 15 to 21, 2026, draws direct comparisons to safety practices in Sweden. Data from the Swedish Transport Agency reveals that young children in forward-facing seats face a five-fold increase in the risk of being killed or seriously injured compared to those in rear-facing positions.

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During a frontal collision, a rear-facing car seat supports a young child's head and body together. This configuration helps protect their developing neck and spine, which are disproportionately vulnerable to injury in younger children. The report highlights that Britain could significantly improve its safety statistics by adopting this Swedish approach to child restraint.

Tragedy Highlights Urgent Need for Change

The urgency of the report is underscored by recent statistics showing that 495 children under the age of 16 were killed or seriously injured while traveling in cars in Great Britain in 2025. One family featured in the report, Sheffield residents Jenny Everson and her son Marlo, experienced the devastating potential of car crashes firsthand.

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In December 2023, Marlo was traveling in a rear-facing car seat when their vehicle was involved in a serious head-on collision caused by another driver losing control. Emergency services did not expect to find anyone alive in the car due to the severity of the impact, yet Marlo escaped with only minor cuts and bruises.

Jenny Everson and her mother, Anne, were both seriously injured and required surgery, while Marlo remained unharmed beyond superficial injuries. An emergency responder informed Jenny that the rear-facing seat had effectively saved her son's life, a fact that has motivated her to advocate for broader awareness of these safety benefits.

Stakeholder Views on Parental Awareness

Rebecca Guy, Senior Policy Manager at RoSPA, emphasized that while parents genuinely want the best for their children, many lack awareness of the benefits of keeping children rear-facing beyond infancy. The report highlights the importance of ensuring families have access to clear, evidence-based information when choosing car seats to make decisions with confidence.

Rebecca Morris, an independent road safety communications specialist and the author of the report, noted that even professionals in road safety sometimes overlook these critical details. As a mother of two, Morris admitted she was unaware of the benefits of keeping her own children rear-facing beyond infancy, despite her professional background in the sector.

Morris stressed that parents should not have to conduct extensive research to discover life-saving information. She argued that clear, consistent advice should reach families from pregnancy onwards and be reinforced as their children grow. Her goal is to make traveling rear-facing until at least age four the norm in Britain, mirroring the standard practice seen in Sweden.

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Recommendations for Policy and Practice Reform

The report outlines eight specific recommendations to help parents make safer car seat choices and to improve systemic support for families. A primary recommendation is to give parents consistent advice to keep children rear-facing until at least age four, preferably longer where the car seat's height and weight limits allow.

Other key proposals include providing clearer advice through maternity services and health visitors, starting during pregnancy. The report also calls for making it easier for parents to access car seat fitting checks to ensure proper installation. Additionally, it suggests improving crash data collection to help researchers understand which car seats children were using and whether they were fitted correctly.

The publication of this report coincides with a parliamentary roundtable on child passenger safety, hosted by Andy MacNae, MP for Rossendale and Darwen. The event features Swedish traffic safety researcher Dr. Maria Klingegård from Folksam Insurance Group, who will share lessons from Sweden, and Dr. Sarah O'Toole of the RAC Foundation, who will discuss the current situation in Britain.

Marlo, who is now five years old, continues to travel rear-facing as a testament to the efficacy of the restraint. Jenny Everson feels a duty to tell other parents about her experience so they can learn from it. She notes that she has spoken to many people who had no idea that rear-facing seats were significantly safer than forward-facing alternatives.