Rotterdam Authorities Expand Task Force to Combat Storage Spoofing Scams

Fraudsters are using fake websites, forged documents, and AI-generated impersonations to sell non-existent oil storage and inventories at the Port of Rotterdam, costing traders millions annually. The scams, known as storage spoofing, have operated for around 15 years and reportedly generate at least $11.5 million in annual losses.

Fraudsters are using fake websites , forged documents , and AI-generated impersonations to sell non-existent oil storage and inventories at the Port of Rotterdam , costing traders millions annually.

The scams, known as storage spoofing, have operated for around 15 years and reportedly generate at least $11.5 million in annual losses. Rotterdam authorities, storage companies, traders, and police have expanded a dedicated task force to combat increasingly sophisticated scams that damage both traders and legitimate storage operators





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Rotterdam Storage Spoofing Fake Websites Forged Documents AI-Generated Impersonations Non-Existent Oil Storage Non-Existent Inventories Port Of Rotterdam Authority Storage Companies Traders Police Task Force Combat Sophisticated Scams Damage Legitimate Storage Operators Traders Millions Annual Losses AI Tools Convincingly Realistic Websites Cloning Well-Known Trading Company's Website Impersonated By Fraudsters Damage Legitimate Oil Trading Firms Storage Companies Websites Professional Support Reduce Storage Spoofing

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