Rotterdam's Urban Surf, Relationship Advice, UPF Debate, and Retirement Realities

An immersive look at Rotterdam's groundbreaking urban wave pool, where surfers ride against a city skyline. Interspersed are insights on relationship pitfalls from therapist Philippa Perry, nuanced views on ultra-processed foods from nutritionists, and the mixed realities of retirement as shared by older adults who have left the workforce.

A new wave pools in front of an old church in Rotterdam, offering a rare urban surfing experience. Instructor Tom Verhoeven, fresh from Australia, highlights the city's unique surf culture.

After a session riding waves against a backdrop of skyscrapers, the narrative shifts to a bar where crowds mingle. The piece then transitions to disparate topics: psychotherapist Philippa Perry warning against divorce during temporary depression; dietitians discussing ultra-processed foods with examples like baked beans and ketchup; and the mental health challenges of retirement, featuring individuals like 73-year-old Martin Delgado who volunteers with the NHS. It concludes with safety tips from baby-proofing professionals





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Rotterdam Surf Urban Wave Pool Philippa Perry Ultra-Processed Foods Retirement Mental Health Baby-Proofing

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