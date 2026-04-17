Roundhay Festival Announces Star-Studded Debut Lineup with Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, Jason Derulo, and More

Leeds gears up for its newest summer event, American Express presents Roundhay Festival, with a massive initial lineup featuring global superstars Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi as headliners, alongside acclaimed artists Jason Derulo, Tinie Tempah, Lil Jon, Conan Gray, and Jacob Alon. The festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music at Roundhay Park.

Leeds is set to experience an electrifying summer with the grand debut of the American Express presents Roundhay Festival in 2026. This highly anticipated addition to the city's cultural calendar has already begun to make waves by announcing a sensational lineup of iconic musical talent. The festival organizers have revealed that Friday, July 3, will feature a powerhouse performance by global superstar Pitbull , who will be joined on stage by the chart-topping talents of Jason Derulo, the renowned UK artist Tinie Tempah, and the energetic Lil Jon. This opening night promises an explosive start to the festivities, drawing music lovers from across the region and beyond to the picturesque setting of Roundhay Park. Tickets for this momentous occasion are now available for purchase, offering fans the chance to be part of history as the Roundhay Festival embarks on its inaugural year.

The excitement continues to build as the festival unveils its headliner for the second night. Saturday, July 4, will be dominated by the anthemic performances of Lewis Capaldi, a beloved artist known for his powerful ballads and electrifying stage presence. Capaldi's appearance marks a significant draw for the festival, solidifying its status as a major event in the UK's summer music scene. Complementing his headline set, the evening will also feature captivating performances from rising stars Conan Gray and Jacob Alon, ensuring a diverse and engaging musical experience for all attendees. Further details regarding additional acts and the full schedule are expected to be released soon, and Yorkshire Live will be providing comprehensive updates as they become available. This new festival is poised to become a significant highlight of the summer entertainment offerings in Yorkshire, showcasing the region's growing prominence as a destination for world-class music events.

Beyond the immediate excitement of the festival lineup, the announcement underscores a broader commitment to celebrating Yorkshire's rich cultural landscape. The region is buzzing with musical talent, and as part of this celebration, readers are invited to participate in a poll to vote for Yorkshire's greatest music act of all time. This initiative, along with the Best in Leeds homepage which serves as a comprehensive guide to local concerts, events, and attractions, highlights the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the city and its surrounding areas. For those unable to attend the festival in person, streaming platforms like Amazon Music and Apple Music offer a way to connect with the featured artists' discographies. Furthermore, Yorkshire Live has launched Explore Yorkshire, a dedicated platform designed to celebrate the unique identity, destinations, and charm of God’s Own County, providing inspiration for day trips, weekend getaways, and new experiences. A dedicated newsletter will bring all this content directly to subscribers' inboxes, ensuring everyone can stay informed and engaged with the best of what Yorkshire has to offer





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