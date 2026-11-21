Realise and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness launch the Route to Success programme to address driver shortages and train 120 new bus operators in the North East.

A major new initiative has been launched in the north-east of England to combat severe staffing shortages and secure the future of local public transport routes. More than 100 new bus drivers are set to undergo specialized training as part of the Route to Success programme, an effort designed to build a sustainable pipeline of qualified personnel. Training provider Realise has been awarded a 12-month contract to manage this critical scheme, which aims to get new recruits behind the wheel within just six weeks.

Funding and Training Mechanics Explained

The Route to Success programme is funded by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness through her £250m skills budget, providing financial support for 300 people to participate in a four-day classroom course. Of those 300 participants, 120 will progress to a practical scheme to obtain their full passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) licence, while the remaining individuals will be assisted in obtaining interviews with local bus operators who provide in-house training. Paul Smith, head of Realise's transport academy, explained that the lack of drivers is putting significant pressure on services, particularly on the more rural routes that often suffer from the highest levels of service disruption.

Also read Bridgnorth Rowing Club Celebrates Thriving 2026 with Local and International Success

The training process is structured to ensure participants are job-ready as quickly as possible. Paul Smith noted that while Realise has no control over the interview process, the organization will support everyone in finding interview opportunities. The goal is to create a robust workforce that can meet the immediate demands of the transport sector. Dave Anderson, a 34-year-old from Washington, has already completed the first phase of the training and reported that the course has given him the confidence and knowledge to take the next step in his career. He expressed his excitement about starting stage two soon and getting one step closer to becoming a qualified bus driver.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Support

Major bus operators in the region have thrown their support behind the scheme, recognizing the urgent need for new talent. Operators backing the initiative include Stagecoach, Arriva, Go North East, L&G Coaches, and Caledonian Travel. A spokesperson for Arriva North East emphasized that having a strong workforce helps keep services running reliably and could potentially lead to more frequent or new services in the future. This sentiment highlights the broader industry belief that adequate staffing is essential for maintaining service frequency and quality.

Advertisement

Stagecoach acknowledged that the initiative may not have a significant direct impact on its immediate recruitment needs but stated that anything raising awareness of bus driving as a career is good for the industry. The Confederation of Passenger Transport figures from October 2025 highlight the scale of the problem, showing an estimated shortage of more than 10,000 drivers nationally. This national context underscores the local urgency of the Route to Success programme, which is one of many efforts to plug the gap in the workforce. Paul Smith added that the scheme aims to get new recruits behind the wheel within six weeks, a rapid timeline designed to accelerate the onboarding process.

Eligibility and Regional Impact

The programme is open to people over 19 who are currently unemployed as well as those in work earning less than £32,000 a year. Applicants must hold a standard UK driving licence and live in specific areas within the north-east region, including County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, or Sunderland. This targeted approach ensures that the benefits of the training reach those most likely to commute to or work within the local transport network.

Over the next year, more than 300 people will take part in the programme, with 120 completing full licence training to help them secure a job. The rest will be helped to obtain interviews with local bus operators who provide in-house training. Dave Anderson described the programme as helping him make a fresh start on a new career, reflecting the personal impact of the initiative on individual lives. The scheme represents a concerted effort to stabilize the public transport sector in the region.

Future Steps and Long-Term Goals

As the programme rolls out, the focus will remain on supporting participants through every stage of their journey to becoming qualified drivers. Realise will continue to work closely with local operators to ensure that training aligns with industry standards and employer expectations. The long-term goal is to create a sustainable pipeline of drivers who can meet the needs of the north-east of England for years to come. By addressing the root causes of the staffing shortage, the Route to Success programme aims to improve the reliability and frequency of bus services across the region.