Rowan Dane Oney, grandson of WWE legend Dustin Rhodes, has died at age three. Family members Dakota Rhodes and Terri Runnels share tragic news and request privacy.

Rowan Dane Oney, the three-year-old grandson of professional wrestling icon Dustin Rhodes, has died. The tragic announcement was made by his grandmother, former WWE performer Terri Runnels, via a Facebook post that requested privacy for the grieving family.

Family Statement and Immediate Reaction

Terri Runnels shared the heartbreaking news on behalf of Dakota Rhodes, Bleau Oney, and their extended relatives. She described Rowan as a sweet and beautiful boy whose passing was untimely. The family explicitly asked the public to respect their privacy, requesting no calls or visits, and asked for prayers during this difficult period.

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The Rhodes Family Lineage

Rowan was the son of Dakota Rhodes, who is the daughter of Dustin Rhodes. Dustin Rhodes is the son of the legendary WWF icon Dusty Rhodes, making Rowan the third generation of a prominent wrestling lineage. Terri Runnels was married to Dustin Rhodes from 1993 until 1999, and the couple shares Dakota as their only child.

Dustin Rhodes Public Response

Dustin Rhodes, who is 57 years old, responded to the news on the social media platform X. He posted a photograph of his daughter Dakota with young Rowan and wrote a brief message expressing his love for them both. In a subsequent post, he confirmed that his grandson had passed and asked followers to keep the family in their prayers, stating that he was with them now.

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Dakota Rhodes Tributes to Son

Dakota Rhodes had shared numerous updates about Rowan on her Instagram account, highlighting his vibrant personality and the distinctive blond hair he inherited from the Rhodes family. On his third birthday, she described him as smart, funny, kind, and full of life and joy. She noted that while every parent feels proud of their child, Rowan brought a unique level of love and emotion to her life.

Legacy and Remaining Family

Dakota described Rowan as having a big personality, big feelings, and big expressions, along with frequent hugs and kisses. The family welcomed another child in 2025, making Rowan an older brother whom Dakota praised for being good at his role. The source does not disclose a specific cause of death for the toddler.