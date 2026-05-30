Roxy Benson: The Style Icon Behind Bukayo Saka's Match-Day Wardrobe

Roxy Benson, the fiancée of England and Arsenal player Bukayo Saka, is a fashion icon in her own right. Her playful and inventive match-day wardrobe has made her a standout in the football world, and she's now in moodboarding mode, scouting independent designers to watch the matches in style.

Bukayo Saka 's fiancée, Roxy Benson , is a style icon in her own right, known for her playful and inventive match-day wardrobe. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, she's in moodboarding mode, scouting independent designers to watch the matches in style.

Benson's style, which she's dubbed 'sports chic,' is all about high-low fashion, pairing high-end brands with more affordable options. She's also been open about her skincare routine, which includes a chemical peel every six weeks, and her pre-match rituals, which include eating three crepes with golden syrup. Benson's approach to fashion is all about embracing her own unique style and not trying to fit in with the crowd.

She's also been open about her faith, saying she prays like an auntie and feels a sense of calm when she's on the pitch. With the World Cup on the horizon, Benson is excited to show off her style and support her fiancé, Bukayo Saka, on the pitch. As she puts it, 'Let's get the World Cup out of the way first,' she laughs, 'then we can worry about the wedding.





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Roxy Benson Bukayo Saka Sports Chic Fashion Skincare Pre-Match Rituals

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