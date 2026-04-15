Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall Gear Up for Star-Studded Wedding: Bridal Gown Spotted Ahead of Ceremony

Model Roxy Horner and comedian Jack Whitehall are on the cusp of their wedding, with preparations in full swing. A sneak peek revealed Roxy's bridal gown being loaded into a taxi, while the couple shared a loving farewell. Meanwhile, Jack recounted his famously hazy stag do, crediting the Daily Mail for piecing together the night's events.

Celebrations are well underway for Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall , who are set to exchange vows this Wednesday, culminating a two-year engagement. The model, 43, and comedian, 37, are anticipating a star-studded affair, with guests reportedly including close friends James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Preparations have reached a fever pitch, evidenced by Roxy's bridal gown being carefully transported to an awaiting taxi. Roxy herself was already embracing her bridal role, sporting a white t-shirt, a baseball cap, and a belt, paired with light-wash jeans. The couple, who are devoted parents to their two-year-old daughter Elsie, shared a tender public display of affection during their final farewells before the momentous occasion.

Jack, dressed casually in a beige jumper and black jeans, appeared to be brimming with excited anticipation as he assisted with loading luggage and their daughter's pram into the vehicle. While Roxy and Elsie departed for their wedding festivities, Jack remained at their London residence. Earlier this month, Roxy indulged in a lively hen weekend in the capital.

She took to social media to document the extravagant girls' night, which featured karaoke, a private dining experience, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk. A particular highlight for Roxy was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike performer, an experience she shared with evident amusement.

The stunning model looked radiant in a plunging lace sheer dress as she partied the night away at a bar, before heading to Bunga 90 for karaoke with her friends. Jack's mother, Hilary Whitehall, also participated in the packed weekend, looking exceptionally stylish in a pink sequined blazer and matching trousers.

Roxy embraced the celebratory spirit, donning a white cowgirl hat emblazoned with the word 'wife' and other personalised bridal accessories from Gigi and Olive. She also thoughtfully provided her hen party guests with gift bags and matching pyjamas, while her hotel room at art'otel London Hoxton was festively decorated with 'Marriage Material' silver balloons.

The guest list is anticipated to be a who's who of celebrities, with James Corden and Jamie Redknapp among the reported attendees. Meanwhile, Jack humorously acknowledged the Daily Mail's role in reconstructing his somewhat hazy memory of his stag do.

Speaking on Chris Moyles' XFM show, he revealed that his celebrations began as early as 11 am. The newly announced Saturday Night Live host recounted a wild night out with Corden and Redknapp, which included visits to a mini-golf bar named Swingers and a more risqué establishment. He admitted to a 'patchy memory' of the evening's events, attributing his start to drinking Guinness at 11 am, which he humorously deemed 'not that wise.'

He quipped that he was fortunate the Daily Mail provided a day-by-day itinerary of his antics the following morning, allowing him to piece together his night. He also mentioned being made to wear an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and a cape during his stag celebrations. The day's festivities for Jack commenced with a golden crown and a six-hour pub crawl through Soho.

Roxy's hen do was equally memorable, featuring a boozy weekend in London two weeks prior to her wedding. She shared glimpses of her hen party on Instagram, showcasing the karaoke, private dinner, and dance lesson with Luba Mushtuk. The surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike performer was a definite crowd-pleaser, eliciting a comically shocked reaction from Roxy as she was invited onto the stage.

Redknapp, Corden, and former rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio were among those who joined Jack on his stag party. James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, both 47 and 52 respectively, were long-standing colleagues of Whitehall on Sky's sports-comedy panel show A League Of Their Own.





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