Roxy Horner and Laura Whitmore Lead Stylish Displays at Duck & Dry Salon Opening

Roxy Horner and Laura Whitmore led the stars putting on stylish displays at the opening of Duck & Dry's new salon on Thursday evening in London. Newlywed Roxy, 34, turned heads in a tan crop top that left her taut midriff on full display, teamed with a pair of wide-legged jeans covered in diamantés. Adding a trendy leather jacket and a gold pendant necklace, she posed showing off her sparkly diamond wedding band, after tying the knot with comedian Jack Whitehall last month. Laura, 41, displayed her edgy sense of style at the blow dry bar opening in a black and white graphic T-shirt and flared trousers. The TV presenter - who is currently expecting her second child with her husband and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling - hid her growing baby bump underneath an oversized distressed leather jacket. She completed her look with a silver 'Deadly' necklace, a grey Vivienne Westwood handbag and a classic red lip for a pop of colour.

Roxy Horner and Laura Whitmore led the stars putting on stylish displays at the opening of Duck & Dry's new salon on Thursday evening in London.

Newlywed Roxy, 34, turned heads in a tan crop top that left her taut midriff on full display, teamed with a pair of wide-legged jeans covered in diamantés. Adding a trendy leather jacket and a gold pendant necklace, she posed showing off her sparkly diamond wedding band, after tying the knot with comedian Jack Whitehall last month. The couple were joined on their big day by their two-year-old daughter Elsie and several famous pals, including James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Roxy and Jack, 37, have been dating since lockdown in 2020, going on to welcome Elsie in September 2023, before he popped the question in December the following year. Laura, 41, displayed her edgy sense of style at the blow dry bar opening in a black and white graphic T-shirt and flared trousers.

The TV presenter - who is currently expecting her second child with her husband and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling - hid her growing baby bump underneath an oversized distressed leather jacket. She completed her look with a silver 'Deadly' necklace, a grey Vivienne Westwood handbag and a classic red lip for a pop of colour. Laura and Roxy posed for snaps alongside fellow guests model Lottie Moss and former Love Island star Grace Jackson.

Lottie put on a leggy display in a black denim miniskirt and a quirky pair of furry knee-high boots, paired with a dark biker jacket. While Grace opted for an all-white ensemble for the evening, giving a peek of her toned tummy in a tied button-up shirt and flares. Laura's outing comes just days after she hosted a joint birthday and baby shower celebration on Tuesday at BAM Karaoke Box UK in London.

She and her pals enjoyed fizz and nibbles, while belting out karaoke hits and playing rude games, such as 'labour or porn'. Sharing a glimpse of the 'insane' night on her Instagram, she also posed with a series of drag artists, who performed at the bash and quipped in the caption: 'BIRTH day with gladly no other surprise births!

'So grateful to my gorgeous friends for the most fun, insane birthday baby shower absolute shenanigans! ' Meanwhile, Laura announced she was expecting her second child in February on Instagram, sharing a slew of snaps revealing her blossoming baby bump. 'Instagram V Reality - Spoiler: It wasn't just a big meal mama ate. She's been cooking away!

', she captioned the post. 'I'd like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags. ' She and Iain are already parents to five-year-old daughter Stevie Ré, who the fiercely private couple very rarely show on their socials. Speaking to The Standard soon after welcoming Stevie in March 2021, Laura expressed her worries about the dangers of the internet since having kids.

She said: 'Having a child definitely changes your priorities and makes you more sensitive to certain subjects.

'This was something I also had to take self-care about as well. 'Also, when it comes to the online world and it's changing so dramatically it does make me conscious that in a few years to come I'm going to have to deal with that and it's something I can't control. So it does make me hyper-sensitive.





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Roxy Horner Laura Whitmore Duck & Dry Salon Jack Whitehall Elsie James Corden Jamie Redknapp Laura Stirling Iain Stirling Stevie Ré Love Island Drag Artists Karaoke Baby Shower Baby Bump Stretchy Pants Travel Sick Bags Online World Internet Celebrity Style Celebrity Gossip Fashion Celebrity News Celebrity Fashion Celebrity Style News Celebrity Gossip News

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