Roxy Horner Dazzles at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere Days After Lavish Wedding to Jack Whitehall

Model Roxy Horner attends the London premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' shortly after marrying comedian Jack Whitehall in a star-studded ceremony. Details of the wedding, including Roxy's stunning gowns and the premiere's glamorous atmosphere, are highlighted.

Model Roxy Horner graced the red carpet at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Wednesday evening, marking her first public appearance since her recent marriage to comedian Jack Whitehall .

The couple exchanged vows at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds on Saturday, surrounded by a star-studded guest list including Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida, and actor Douglas Booth. Horner showcased her stunning diamond wedding rings while sporting a chic black halterneck gown, complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings. Notably, Whitehall was absent from the premiere, allowing his new wife to shine solo.

The wedding itself was a lavish affair, with Roxy reportedly wearing two bespoke bridal gowns designed by Galia Lahav, each estimated to cost around £16,000. She accessorized with Alaïa Le Coeur heels, Roxanne Assoulin jewellery, and a deeply sentimental piece – her grandmother’s engagement ring, a cherished heirloom passed down after her grandmother’s passing. Security measures were extensive, with umbrellas used to shield Roxy from public view at the Jigsaw founder John Robinson-owned venue.

Her bridesmaids, fellow models Sophie Longford and Milly Slinger, added to the elegance in champagne-peach ankle-length dresses. Jack, for his part, opted for a classic black tie suit, complete with a flower buttonhole and £800 Christian Louboutin shoes. The ceremony began at 4pm and continued late into the night. The premiere celebrated the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles, diving back into the competitive world of high fashion with a contemporary perspective. The plot reportedly explores Miranda Priestly’s challenges in navigating the decline of print media while contending with Emily, now a powerful advertising executive.

Jack Whitehall’s pre-wedding jitters were evident as he arrived at the venue clutching his groom’s speech, with friends playfully teasing him about a scandalous family history revealed on the genealogy show 'Who Do You Think You Are?

'. Following the ceremony, the couple enjoyed a luxurious suite filled with celebratory treats, including chocolate-covered strawberries, champagne, and personalized goodie bags. Roxy and Jack began their relationship during the 2020 lockdown and welcomed their daughter, Elsie, in September 2023, becoming engaged in December 2024. The premiere appearance and wedding details offer a glimpse into the couple’s joyful new chapter





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