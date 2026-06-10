Roxy Horner opens up about fearing burden on husband after diabetes diagnosis

Roxy Horner, a model and influencer, revealed that she feared becoming a burden to her husband Jack Whitehall after being diagnosed with diabetes. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes five years ago and has since managed her levels with the help of a continuous monitor and a hybrid closed-loop system device. Horner's diagnosis brought her and Jack closer together, as she felt he was taking on a lot by supporting her in managing the condition.

Roxy Horner put on a leggy display as she joined her pal Lottie Moss at the Wolves of Tokyo launch party at Olympia London on Wednesday night.

The model, 34, looked stylish in a figure-hugging brown dress which featured a ruched skirt and long train. She paired the dress with chunky platform boots and styled her hair in a half up half down do.

Meanwhile her pal Lottie, 28, sparkled in a black sequined mini dress which she paired with tights and platform black heels. Roxy's outing comes after she revealed she feared that she would become a 'burden' to her husband Jack Whitehall after being diagnosed with diabetes. The star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes five years ago, after battling symptoms including extreme thirst and fatigue that left her 'unable to get out of bed.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Roxy Horner Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes Jack Whitehall Support Burden Symptoms Diagnosis Management Hypoglycemic Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hidden Camera Found in Whitehall Building Used for China Embassy Approval Sparks Espionage FearsA secret camera discovered in a Whitehall government building used by ministers to approve China's mega-embassy has raised espionage concerns, prompting an investigation by security services.

Read more »

Jack's Hair Transplant Leaves Friends in StitchesJack from Coronation Street has undergone a hair transplant and his friends couldn't help but burst out laughing at his new look.

Read more »

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd's wife teases baby's gender ahead of arrivalThe couple announced in February, on Valentine's Day, that they are expecting their first child together

Read more »

Christian Horner dealt major F1 comeback blow as official statement releasedThe former Red Bull boss has been strongly linked with a return to the F1 grid.

Read more »