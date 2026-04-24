Roxy Horner's £6,000 Wedding Prep and Lavish Nuptials with Jack Whitehall

Roxy Horner reveals she underwent extensive cosmetic treatments before marrying Jack Whitehall. Details of their Cotswolds wedding and minimoon at Coworth Park are unveiled, showcasing the couple's extravagant celebration.

Influencer Roxy Horner revealed she spent £6,000 on cosmetic treatments in the year leading up to her recent wedding to comedian Jack Whitehall . The couple exchanged vows at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds last Saturday, followed by a celebratory party at the luxurious Coworth Park hotel in Ascot.

Horner underwent a series of procedures at a Harley Street clinic, including VBeam laser sessions to address redness and rosacea, Moxi laser for skin rejuvenation, Profhilo for deep hydration, and HSI signature Filter Facials to achieve a radiant glow. The clinic shared details of her bespoke treatment plan, which began twelve months prior to the wedding. Details surrounding the wedding itself have emerged, showcasing the extravagance of the event.

Roxy donned not one, but two stunning bridal gowns by Galia Lahav, each estimated to cost up to £16,000, and complemented her look with Alaïa heels and jewellery from Roxanne Assoulin. She also incorporated a sentimental touch by wearing her grandmother’s engagement ring. Jack Whitehall opted for a traditional black tie suit, completing his ensemble with Christian Louboutin shoes. The ceremony began at 4pm and continued late into the night, with Jack reportedly feeling 'extremely nervous' about his speech.

The couple enjoyed a minimoon at Coworth Park, a sprawling 240-acre estate offering a blend of historic charm and modern luxury, before planning a trip to Venice. Their suite at the hotel was adorned with celebratory decorations, including champagne, balloons, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Roxy and Jack’s relationship blossomed during the 2020 lockdown, and they welcomed their daughter Elsie in September 2023, becoming engaged in December 2024.

The wedding festivities included a heartwarming moment when Elsie, one of three flower girls, excitedly called out 'daddy daddy' as she reached Jack at the altar, bringing him to tears. The reception featured catering by Jimmy Garcia and a multi-tiered vanilla sponge cake from Hall of Cakes. Jack shared a humorous anecdote about a wardrobe malfunction during the day, revealing his trousers split while picking up Elsie, resulting in an unexpected exposure.

The couple shared details of their special day with Vogue magazine, offering a glimpse into the planning and execution of their lavish wedding





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Roxy Horner Jack Whitehall Wedding Cosmetic Surgery Celebrity Euridge Manor Coworth Park

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