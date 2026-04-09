Roxy Horner's Bachelorette Bash: A Boozy London Weekend Before Wedding to Jack Whitehall

Model Roxy Horner celebrated her hen do in style with a lavish weekend in London ahead of her wedding to comedian Jack Whitehall. The party included karaoke, a private dinner, a dance lesson with Luba Mushtuk, a lap dance, and more. Jack Whitehall had his own wild bachelor party, setting the stage for an exciting wedding.

Roxy Horner celebrated her bachelorette party in London with a weekend of lavish festivities before her upcoming wedding to comedian Jack Whitehall . The model documented the fun-filled celebration on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into the glamorous events. The weekend included karaoke sessions, a private dinner, and a dance lesson taught by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk.

A highlight of the celebration was a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper at the Hippodrome Casino, which drew a hilarious reaction from Roxy as she sat with her friends. The entire weekend was a whirlwind of activities, showcasing Roxy's excitement and joy in anticipation of her wedding day. The model's bachelorette party was truly an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, dancing, and memorable moments.\The celebrations kicked off with the girls indulging in various activities. Roxy shared several pictures from her weekend activities like a private dinner, and a fun dance lesson. Adding to the fun, Roxy was seen twerking in a skimpy fringed leotard which she teamed with a baseball cap, a zip front hoodie and lace up ankle boots. Adding to the luxury of the weekend, the hen party enjoyed a meal at Mr Porter restaurant. Roxy and her friends enjoyed a series of cocktails at a rooftop bar as she slipped into a plunging white lace bodysuit and bride themed cowgirl hat. The model's mother-in-law-to-be, Hilary Whitehall, also participated in the celebration, showcasing her style in a pink sequin blazer and matching trousers. Roxy made sure the party was well-equipped, providing gift bags from Gigi and Olive and matching pyjamas, as she decorated her hotel room at art'otel London Hoxton with 'Marriage Material' silver balloons. The party continued its celebration as they were taught an iconic Pussycat Dolls number by axed Strictly star Luba and they travelled in a pink limo to their different destinations.\The upcoming wedding between Roxy and Jack is highly anticipated. Jack, while sharing memories of his own stag do, also gave a shout out to The Daily Mail for the information. The comedian and actor, who is set to marry model Roxy in a few weeks, elaborated on some of the 'unwise' antics on Radio X. Jack Whitehall's bachelor party was a wild affair, with the comedian enjoying a night out with friends like James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. The group visited a mini-golf bar called Swingers and a racy club, making for an unforgettable night. The anticipation for the wedding is building as both Roxy and Jack revel in their pre-wedding celebrations. The weekend serves as a preview of the joyous union to come, as both Roxy and Jack shared their excitement about the future. Roxy's celebration of her hen do in London truly exemplified the spirit of excitement, fun, and anticipation that surrounds the couple's upcoming wedding





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Roxy Horner Jack Whitehall Hen Do Bachelorette Party London

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