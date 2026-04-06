Roxy Horner's Lavish Hen Do: Dance Lessons, Magic Mike, and Pink Limos

Model Roxy Horner celebrated her upcoming wedding to Jack Whitehall with a glamorous hen do, featuring dance lessons, a Magic Mike show, and a luxurious dinner. The festivities, including a dance class with Luba Mushtuk, a ride in a pink limo, and a rooftop bar visit, were shared on social media. Meanwhile, Whitehall recounted his stag do, aided by the Daily Mail, with James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Model Roxy Horner celebrated her upcoming marriage to comedian Jack Whitehall with a lavish hen do over the weekend, sharing glimpses of the festivities on Instagram. The celebrations included a dance lesson, a private dinner, a ride in a pink limousine, and a lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper.

Horner and her friends, including actress Georgia Meacham and presenter Riana, kicked off the weekend with a dance class led by former Strictly Come Dancing star Luba Mushtuk, where they learned a Pussycat Dolls routine. The group's performance caught the attention of Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberley Wyatt, who commented on the post. Horner was seen twerking in a fringed leotard, showcasing her figure, and later changed into a sequined mini-dress before traveling around London in a pink limousine. The hen do continued at the Hippodrome Casino, where Horner enjoyed a lap dance during a Magic Mike show. \The hen party included a rooftop bar visit with cocktails, where Horner wore a plunging white lace bodysuit and a bride-themed cowgirl hat. They then enjoyed a personalized meal at Mr Porter restaurant, featuring dishes like carpaccio, grilled prawns, and rib eye steak. The night concluded with Horner in the back of the pink limo, wearing a bride sash and celebrating. Meanwhile, Whitehall, who is set to host Saturday Night Live, reflected on his own stag do, organized in part by the Daily Mail, which helped him piece together his hazy memories of the event. He told Chris Moyles that he started drinking at 11 am, and described his stag do as relatively tame despite including a mini-golf bar called Swingers and a racy club visit with James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. \Whitehall, in an interview with Radio X, admitted that his memory of the stag do was “patchy” and that the Daily Mail's reporting the following day helped him reconstruct the evening's events. He revealed he wore an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and a cape. The comedian and actor started the day with a six-hour pub crawl in Soho, wearing a golden crown. The couple is expected to marry in the coming weeks. The details of both the hen and stag parties suggest a fun and celebratory build up to their wedding, reflecting the couple's fun-loving personalities





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Roxy Horner Jack Whitehall Hen Do Stag Do Celebrity Wedding Magic Mike Pussycat Dolls London

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