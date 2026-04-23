Roxy Horner Shares Photos from 'Fairytale' First Week of Married Life with Jack Whitehall

Model Roxy Horner has given fans a glimpse into her blissful first week of marriage to comedian Jack Whitehall, following their lavish Cotswolds wedding and minimoon at the luxurious Coworth Park hotel. The couple are enjoying family time with their daughter Elsie and are reportedly planning a honeymoon in Venice.

Model Roxy Horner has been sharing glimpses into her idyllic first week as a married woman following her lavish wedding to comedian Jack Whitehall . The couple exchanged vows on Saturday at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds, in a ceremony estimated to have cost £250,000.

Following the nuptials, they retreated to the luxurious Coworth Park hotel in Ascot with their two-year-old daughter, Elsie, for a relaxing minimoon. Horner has been documenting their post-wedding bliss on Instagram, showcasing her continued embrace of a bridal aesthetic with photos taken at Coworth Park. She sported a white puffball-skirted mini dress paired with lace tights, trainers, and a fluffy jacket while enjoying the hotel's gardens.

The couple’s minimoon included enjoying the hotel’s amenities, opening gifts from family and friends, and a particularly heartwarming moment for their daughter Elsie, who had the opportunity to meet a horse named Roxy. Coworth Park, an extension of the Dorchester Hotel, is renowned for its luxury and privacy, having previously hosted Prince Harry the night before his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The hotel boasts 240 acres of Berkshire parkland and offers opulent accommodations, including the Mansion House Premium Suite which costs around £2,000 per night and includes a private butler service. Roxy also attended the premiere of Devil Wears Prada 2 in London on Wednesday, and reports suggest the newlyweds are planning a romantic honeymoon in Venice. Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner began dating during the 2020 lockdown and welcomed Elsie in September 2023, becoming engaged in December 2024.

Details of their wedding were initially shared with Vogue, where Whitehall humorously recounted a wardrobe malfunction during the ceremony – his trousers splitting while picking up their daughter. Elsie charmed guests as a flower girl, excitedly calling out 'daddy daddy' as she walked down the aisle. The wedding was a meticulously planned affair, with Roxy’s makeup done by Nikki Wolff and her hair styled by her sister Josie.

The couple’s shared photos and anecdotes paint a picture of a joyful and romantic start to their married life, filled with family, luxury, and a touch of playful mishap





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