Roxy Horner Shares Racy Bridal Prep Video Following Lavish Wedding to Jack Whitehall

Model Roxy Horner has given fans a glimpse into her wedding day preparations with a playful TikTok video, following her recent marriage to comedian Jack Whitehall. The video showcases her getting ready, including beauty treatments and her stunning bridal attire.

Model Roxy Horner has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding day preparations to comedian Jack Whitehall . The couple recently celebrated their lavish Cotswolds wedding, attended by family, friends, and their two-year-old daughter Elsie.

Horner shared a playful TikTok video showcasing her getting ready, set to Beyoncé's 'Freakum Dress'. The video begins with Horner in white satin bridal lingerie, receiving hair and makeup artistry from Nikki Wolff and her sister Josie, respectively. A touching moment captured in the clip shows Horner sharing a cuddle with their Cavapoo, Coco. The video transitions to reveal Horner, radiant in her wedding dress, veil, and jewelry, surrounded by her bridesmaids, ready to walk down the aisle.

Leading up to the wedding, Horner invested approximately £6,000 in cosmetic treatments at a Harley Street clinic over a year-long period. These treatments included VBeam laser sessions for redness, Moxi laser for skin rejuvenation, Profhilo for hydration, and HSI signature facials for a final glow. The results were evident on her wedding day, where she stunned in not one, but two bespoke gowns by Galia Lahav, each estimated to cost up to £16,000.

She initially wore a strapless silk gown with a long train and a veil embroidered with 'Mrs Whitehall', later changing into a second dress for the reception. Horner also honored her grandmother by wearing her engagement ring, a sentimental touch to the special day. Security measures were in place to protect her privacy, with umbrellas used to shield her from public view.

Jack Whitehall also shared details of the wedding, revealing a slight mishap with his initial Tom Ford suit, which split during a playful moment with their daughter Elsie. He ultimately wore a traditional black tie suit with Christian Louboutin shoes. Their daughter Elsie played a charming role as one of three flower girls, excitedly calling out 'daddy daddy' as she reached the end of the aisle, bringing tears to Whitehall's eyes.

The ceremony took place at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds, with an estimated cost of £250,000. The reception was held at the luxurious Coworth Park hotel in Ascot, featuring catering by Jimmy Garcia and a multi-tiered vanilla sponge cake from Hall of Cakes. The celebration continued until 2am, with guests including celebrities like James Corden and Jamie Redknapp. The wedding was a truly memorable event, filled with love, laughter, and a touch of glamour





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