Roxy Horner Wears Wedding Dress to Supermarket, Declaring 'I Refuse to Wear This Once'

Influencer Roxy Horner playfully wore her wedding dress to the supermarket, showcasing her determination to get more wear out of the stunning gown after her recent marriage to Jack Whitehall. The article details her wedding preparations, including cosmetic treatments and the lavish details of the ceremony and honeymoon.

Influencer Roxy Horner made a playful statement about maximizing the use of her wedding dress, choosing to wear it on a trip to the supermarket just weeks after her marriage to comedian Jack Whitehall .

She shared a photo on Instagram with the caption 'I refuse to wear this dress just once,' after jokingly responding to her husband's request to 'walk down the aisle again.

' The couple wed at the historic Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds last month, a lavish event that followed a two-year relationship which began during lockdown in 2020 and resulted in the birth of their daughter Elsie in September 2023, and an engagement in December 2024. Prior to the wedding, Roxy underwent approximately £6,000 worth of cosmetic treatments at a Harley Street clinic in London over a year-long period.

These treatments included VBeam laser sessions for redness and rosacea, Moxi laser for skin rejuvenation, Profhilo for hydration, and HSI signature Filter Facials to achieve a radiant glow. The clinic shared details of her bespoke treatment plan, highlighting the preparation for her special day. Roxy also showcased multiple wedding dress fittings in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The wedding itself featured two stunning gowns by Galia Lahav, each estimated to cost around £16,000, complemented by a veil from the same designer, Alaïa heels, and jewellery from Roxanne Assoulin, and a sentimental touch with her grandmother’s engagement ring. Following the wedding, Jack and Roxy enjoyed a mini-moon at Coworth Park, a luxurious hotel and spa in Berkshire, before planning a trip to Venice. The hotel, set on 240 acres, offered them a premium suite with private butler service.

Jack Whitehall, for his part, experienced a slight wardrobe mishap during the ceremony, splitting his trousers while picking up their daughter Elsie. He shared glimpses of the celebratory suite and gifts, including chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne. The wedding was catered by Jimmy Garcia, and featured a multi-tiered vanilla sponge cake from Hall of Cakes. The ceremony was filled with emotional moments, including Elsie sweetly calling out 'daddy daddy' as Roxy walked down the aisle, and Jack visibly moved to tears





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