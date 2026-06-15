Roy Hattersley, Former Labour Deputy Leader and Cabinet Minister, Dies Aged 93

Sir Roy Hattersley, a towering figure in the Labour Party who served as deputy leader and held multiple cabinet posts, has died at 93. A fierce critic of New Labour and a passionate advocate for social equality, his career spanned from the Wilson governments to his later role in the House of Lords and as a columnist and author.

The political world mourns the loss of Roy Hattersley , a pivotal figure in the Labour Party who died at the age of 93. His passing marks the end of a remarkable journey that began in a working-class home in Sheffield and culminated in a career defined by dedicated public service, intellectual rigor, and unwavering commitment to socialist principles.

Born in 1932, Hattersley's path was shaped by his academic pursuits in economics at the University of Hull, which provided the foundation for his later roles in shaping British social and economic policy. His entry into Parliament in 1964 as the MP for Birmingham Sparkbrook launched a 32-year representation of the constituency, during which he would become one of the most recognizable and influential voices on the Labour benches.

His early ministerial appointments under Harold Wilson placed him at the heart of the government's agenda, where he served as Employment Minister and later as Deputy Defence Minister. His portfolio expanded to include Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 1974 to 1976, and he was appointed to the Privy Council in 1977.

The final ministerial post of his frontbench career was as Secretary of State for Prices and Consumer Protection in James Callaghan's cabinet from 1976 to 1979, a period that saw him grapple with the economic challenges of the late 1970s. The political landscape shifted dramatically with the rise of Margaret Thatcher, and after Labour's second consecutive defeat in 1983, Hattersley was elected Deputy Leader of the Labour Party under Neil Kinnock.

This eight-year tenure coincided with the party's internal ideological battles, most notably the struggle against the Militant tendency, a Trotskyist entryist group. Though the party did not return to power in the 1987 or 1992 elections, the modernization and discipline enforced during this era laid the crucial groundwork for the New Labour project that would win power in 1997 under Tony Blair.

However, Hattersley became a staunch critic of New Labour, arguing that Blair's government had abandoned the party's historic mission to reduce economic and social inequality. He left the House of Commons in 1997 and was elevated to the House of Lords as Baron Hattersley of Sparkbrook, where he continued his commentary as a long-standing columnist for the Daily Mail. Beyond daily politics, he was a prolific author, publishing over 20 books encompassing history, memoir, and biography.

His public persona was cemented by appearances on cultural touchstones like Desert Island Discs and the satirical puppet show Spitting Image, which humorously exaggerated his distinctive speech pattern. Hattersley met this with characteristic good humor, reportedly praising the show for 'putting the spit in Spitting Image'. His personal life included a marriage to Molly Loughran from 1956 until their divorce in 2013, following a separation and a statement that their relationship had 'irretrievably broken down'.

He later married Maggie Pearlstine, his literary agent, who survives him. He had no children. Tributes from across the political spectrum highlighted his towering contribution. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called him a 'giant of the Labour movement' whose belief in a more equal Britain never wavered.

Former strategist Alastair Campbell described him as 'a fine mind and gifted writer, a loyal and hard-working deputy to Neil Kinnock at a vital time in Labour history, and a critical friend to New Labour'. Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell stated he had 'shaped the Labour Party and British politics', remembering his kindness and thoughtful advice. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle noted his 'life devoted to politics, public duty and writing'.

Even Nigel Evans, a former Conservative MP, paid respects, calling him 'one of the genuine Old Labour politicians, fiercely academic with his true roots in support of working people'. Roy Hattersley's legacy is that of a scholar-politician who remained true to his convictions through decades of profound change, leaving an indelible mark on his party and the nation's political discourse





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Roy Hattersley Labour Party Deputy Leader Neil Kinnock Tony Blair New Labour Militant Tendency Harold Wilson James Callaghan Birmingham Sparkbrook House Of Lords Socialism British Politics

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