Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes Clash Over Assist Record View

Roy Keane and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes have not seen eye-to-eye over how the Portuguese's single-season assist record should be viewed. Keane has appeared to hit back at Fernandes with a post on social media after he accused him of 'lying'. The former United legend described Fernandes as being at the centre of a 'circus act' following their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Roy Keane and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes have not seen eye-to-eye over how the Portuguese's single-season assist record should be viewed. Keane has appeared to hit back at Fernandes with a post on social media after he accused him of 'lying'.

The former United legend described Fernandes as being at the centre of a 'circus act' following their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season. Keane said he doesn't mind criticism but dislikes when people lie about things and put words in his mouth that have not been said





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Roy Keane Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Assist Record Criticism Lie Circus Act

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