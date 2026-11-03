Roy Keane's 2023 Transfer Predictions Prove Correct As Mount Fails While Rice And Kane Shine

Roy Keane's warnings about Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Harry Kane have aged perfectly. This analysis tracks their diverging career paths since the 2023 predictions.

Former Manchester United icon Roy Keane issued specific transfer warnings at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, arguing that the club needed a world-class striker to challenge Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Keane explicitly identified Harry Kane as the ideal target and expressed skepticism regarding the potential signing of Mason Mount. Now, more than three years later, those specific predictions have proven accurate as Mount struggles to replicate his Chelsea form while Rice and Kane thrive elsewhere.

The Core Transfer Strategy Error

Keane's assessment centered on the need for excitement and goal-scoring ability to close the gap with Manchester City. He stated that Mount had gone off the boil due to injuries and poor team context at Chelsea. Keane argued that while Rice would be a decent signing for defensive solidity, United required a striker of Kane's caliber for immediate impact. The club instead pursued Mount, a move that has failed to deliver the expected returns.

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During the 2022/23 season, Manchester United finished third in the league and reached the FA Cup final under Erik ten Hag. Key signings included Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Casemiro from Real Madrid, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen. Despite qualifying for the Champions League, the club remained heavily linked with Mount, who eventually completed a move to Old Trafford.

Mount's Struggles At Old Trafford

The financial and performance outcomes of the Mount transfer highlight the deviation from Keane's advice. Mount joined Manchester United for a fee of £55million from Chelsea. In 80 appearances for the club, he has produced only eight goals and two assists. He has yet to receive an England cap since joining the Old Trafford club.

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The team's league position has fluctuated significantly since Mount's arrival. Manchester United finished eighth in the 2023/24 season, dropped to 15th in the 2024/25 season, and recovered to third in the 2025/26 season. However, Mount's personal involvement remained limited, as he played just 23 league games in the previous term. These statistics underscore the difficulty of adapting to the United system and validate Keane's doubts.

Rice And Kane Achieve Success Elsewhere

Conversely, Declan Rice and Harry Kane have followed an almost constant upward trajectory since May 2023. Rice lifted the Conference League with West Ham in 2022/23 before signing for Arsenal in a £105million deal that summer. He has since become a stalwart in Mikel Arteta's side, helping them win the 2025/26 Premier League title and reach the Champions League final in the same campaign.

Harry Kane chose to leave Tottenham Hotspur to sign for Bayern Munich in 2023. Although he failed to win silverware in his first season in Bavaria despite netting 36 goals in 32 games, he has since helped Bayern secure back-to-back Bundesliga crowns and the 2025/26 DFB-Pokal. Kane's decision to avoid United has proven correct as he continues to deliver at the highest level.

Individual Honours And Market Value

Rice has accumulated numerous individual awards, including Arsenal's Men's Player of the Season for 2024/25 and 2025/26. He also won the club's Goal of the Season award for 2024/25 and the Football Supporters' Association Men's Player of the Year award in 2024. Additionally, he received the Premier League Player of the Year award at the 2024 London Football Awards.

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Both players have been named in the Premier League Team of the Year for multiple seasons. Rice was selected for 2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26, as well as the Champions League Team of the Season for 2024/25 and 2025/26. According to Transfermarkt's valuation, Rice and Kane are now worth a combined £150million, reflecting their sustained excellence.

Expert Validation And Recent Performances

Jamie Carragher recently praised Rice's status, stating he is the best midfield player in the Premier League by a long way. This comment followed Arsenal's 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 1. Carragher noted that Rice provided the pass to set up Kai Havertz's strike, reinforcing his elite status.

Keane's original critique of Mount included observations about injuries and form dips. He noted that Mount had missing the last year or two prior to 2023. While acknowledging Mount's qualities, Keane questioned if he could truly improve United. The subsequent data confirms that Mount has not matched the impact of Rice or Kane in their new environments.