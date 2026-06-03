Roy Keane's Daughter Leah Ties the Knot with Southampton Star Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Leah Keane, daughter of former Manchester United legend Roy Keane, has married Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis in a lavish ceremony at Kin House in Wiltshire. The couple, who have one child together, Iris, exchanged vows on Saturday evening in front of friends and family. Harwood-Bellis, 24, has spoken highly of his father-in-law, praising his influence and guidance.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Roy Keane 's daughter Leah are now officially married after tying the knot at the weekend. The couple did so on Saturday evening at Kin House in Wiltshire, with the property described as a restored Georgian manor that is available for private hire.

Man United legend Keane walked Leah down the aisle on what was sure to be an emotional day for him. Harwood-Bellis, 24, who plays for Southampton and has won one cap for England, proposed to Leah off the coast of Italy in 2024 and they have one child together, Iris, who was born in December. Leah shared several posts from the wedding, including a few snaps from the night prior at the luxurious venue.

She added the caption: Last night as a Keane, and looked loved up alongside Harwood-Bellis in one photo. Leah Keane's hair stylist shared pictures of the bride on her Instagram page. She tied the knot with Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Kin House. Leah looked overjoyed on her big day and posed for snaps with flowers.

Her hair stylist shared three snaps from the wedding day, showcasing the bride in her wedding dress on the morning of her big day. Harwood-Bellis' Southampton team-mate, Jack Stephens, also posted pictures from the wedding alongside his partner Katie Ellery. Harwood-Bellis has previously spoken about the influence of Keane as his now father-in-law. It's something that is good, yes, and I take a lot of advice, he said.

He's one of the people, barring my immediate family, who I know for a fact has only my interests in mind. The advice he gives me, I know he's got my full interests at heart, so he has helped me with decisions.

Meanwhile, Keane has equally praised him as a nice kid whose family has done a great job. Harwood-Bellis' wedding comes shortly after he endured significant strife at club level when Southampton were thrown out of the Championship play-off final amid the Spygate scandal. The defender was caught in hot water when he was forced to issue an apology after taunting rivals Middlesbrough following the Saints' winning goal in their play-off semi-final.

Proud dad Roy walked Leah down the aisle on an emotional day for her wedding day. Southampton team-mate Jack Stephens with his partner Katie Ellery at Kin House. Leah shared several snaps from the night before the wedding and said: Last night as a Keane. Harwood-Bellis mimicked holding a pair of binoculars after Shea Charles scored the crucial goal to send the South Coast club to the £200million play-off final last month, while the scandal was brewing.

The Saints were later expelled from the showpiece event after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough and two other Championship clubs. They saw their appeal against the decision rejected. Harwood-Bellis said that he would never have performed the mocking celebration had he been aware of how serious the situation was. As players, we are absolutely gutted, disappointed, and heartbroken that it's come to this, he said on Instagram shortly after the decision to expel Southampton was confirmed.

I'd also like to put on record that, had I known the severity of the situation, I would never have done what I did on the pitch. In the moment, it was meant as a bit of fun in a situation that we as players were not informed about





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