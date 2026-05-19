Roy's Rolls Cafe Revives Amidst Criticism Over Interior Design Changes

After a devastating fire caused by Mal Roper, the interior design of Roy's Rolls Cafe remains unchanged despite initial hopes for changes.

Roy Cropper , a well-loved character in the ITV soap, suffered a catastrophic fire at his beloved cafe due to a vengeful act orchestrated by Mal Roper .

The culprit, Mal, made it appear as if Roy was absent during the attack. Fortunately, detective Kit Green apprehended Mal before the emergency services arrived. Despite the recovery, there were mixed reactions from viewers regarding the unchanged interior design of the cafe. Some were disappointed, while others appreciated Roy's perseverance and the reopening of his establishment





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ITV Soap Roy Cropper Mal Roper Fire Revenge Plot Fake Reviews Bat Convention Electricity Low Energy Lighting Wall Insulation Corrie Fans Changes Interior Design Disappointed Reactions

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