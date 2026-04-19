Royal Academy of Music Faces Backlash Over Discriminatory Admissions Policy

The prestigious Royal Academy of Music is under fire for excluding students from private schools from its new, fully funded foundation year program, sparking accusations of discrimination and unfair stereotyping.

The esteemed Royal Academy of Music has ignited a significant controversy by implementing an admissions policy for its new foundation year that explicitly excludes pupils who have attended private schools . This fully funded program, designed to nurture talented young musicians, has been met with strong criticism from leaders within the independent school sector, who accuse the institution of succumbing to a lazy and discriminatory approach.

The academy maintains that the initiative is means-tested and aims to democratize access to world-class music education, thereby broadening the pool of exceptionally gifted individuals who might otherwise be overlooked. However, heads of independent schools argue that the current political climate, characterized by increased financial pressures on the private education sector – evidenced by over a hundred independent school closures following the introduction of VAT on private school fees – has fostered a dangerous and pervasive stereotyping of all privately educated students as inherently wealthy. Philip Britton, the chairman of The Heads' Conference, an organization representing leading UK independent schools, expressed his dismay, stating that it is high time to challenge the notion that students from independent schools can be unfairly targeted as a group. Britton, who also serves as headmaster at the private Bolton School, emphatically asserted that using a student’s prior schooling as a basis for exclusion is both lazy and fundamentally incorrect. He pointed out the reality that socioeconomic diversity exists within all educational systems, noting the presence of less affluent students in independent schools and conversely, privileged individuals in state schools. He cautioned against the growing acceptance of discrimination, warning that many people are now seemingly comfortable with what he described as jumping on the bandwagon of discrimination. The foundation year, intended for musicians aged 18 to 20, is designed to prepare them for subsequent undergraduate studies at conservatoires or universities. Initial funding for this ambitious program has been pledged by arts philanthropist Dame Vivien Duffield. The Royal Academy of Music, an institution with a stellar alumni roster including renowned figures like percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, soprano Felicity Lott, conductor Sir Simon Rattle, and pop icons Elton John and Annie Lennox, envisions this course as a vital step in ensuring that raw talent, rather than socioeconomic background, dictates a young musician's trajectory. Dame Vivien herself stated that the program will significantly enhance the pipeline of exceptional young musicians, thereby guaranteeing that ability, not circumstance, is the deciding factor in a young person's potential. Despite these stated intentions, critics like Richard Jones, headmaster of Bryanston School in Dorset, have decried the policy as both naive and ignorant. Jones argued that the simplistic binary of state versus independent school is a crude measure that plays directly into existing prejudices against private schools. He highlighted that a substantial number of students in independent schools already benefit from bursaries, indicating a more nuanced socioeconomic reality than the academy's policy acknowledges. This debate echoes recent revelations by The Mail on Sunday, which exposed instances of certain large UK hospital trusts barring privately educated pupils from participating in work experience programs, further fueling concerns about systemic bias. A spokesperson for the Royal Academy of Music defended the policy, stating that students attending independent schools are generally more likely to have already received musical training through their respective institutions, implying an uneven playing field that the foundation year aims to address by leveling the access to further, intensive training





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