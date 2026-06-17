Royal Ascot 2024: Fashion, Royalty, and Vibrant Styles Define Second Day of Prestigious Racing Festival

Racegoers at Royal Ascot showcased a spectrum of fashion on the second day, with bright tomato hues, floral prints, and elegant silhouettes dominating the scene. The event's strict dress code in the Royal Enclosure was adhered to with creative flair, while the carriage procession featured the debut of Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet Sperling. The blend of tradition, royal presence, and contemporary trends solidified Ascot's status as a pinnacle of British summer style.

Royal Ascot , one of the most prestigious events in the British social and sporting calendar, has once again become a focal point for high fashion and royal tradition.

The second day of the annual meeting at the Berkshire racecourse saw a dazzling display of sartorial elegance, with racegoers embracing both the event's strict dress code and this year's designated colour, bright tomato. The festival, founded by Queen Anne in 1711, balances its roots in elite horse racing with a contemporary fashion spotlight, guided this year by a lookbook curated by menswear specialist Daniel Fletcher.

Attendees, from influencers to royalty, showcased a vibrant mix of floral prints, polka dots, crisp whites, and bold reds, turning the grounds into a kaleidoscope of style. The fashion spectacle was complemented by the traditional carriage procession, where newlyweds Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling made their official debut as a royal family couple, drawing attention to both their attire and the enduring pageantry of the event.

While the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures enforce a meticulous dress code-requiring dresses of knee length or longer, wide shoulder straps, and hats or substantial headpieces-the Windsor Enclosure allows for more relaxed but equally glamorous interpretations. The presence of the new Mrs Phillips, an NHS nurse, highlighted a modern narrative within the historic setting, as she paired a silk Suzannah London dress with a clutch bag embroidered with her new initials, embodying both personal milestone and royal protocol.

Across the enclosures, the fashion ranged from classic tailored trouser suits and morning coats to avant-garde feathered hats and bold monochrome statements, reflecting Ascot's unique position at the intersection of heritage and modernity. The event continues through Saturday, featuring top racing competitions like the Queen Anne Stakes and the King Charles III Stakes, ensuring that both the sport and the style remain central to its identity





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Royal Ascot Fashion Dress Code Bright Tomato Royal Family Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Carriage Procession Ascot Style Trousersuit Hats Ascot 2024

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