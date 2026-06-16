Royal Ascot 2024: Glamorous racegoers pull out all the stops as they arrive at the prestigious festival

Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the UK racing calendar, starts today with the Queen Anne Stakes and The King Charles III Stakes and will run until Saturday. The prestigious festival is just as famous for its fashion as it is for its races - and this year, statement hats were the focal point of revellers' eye-popping looks as day one of the annual race meeting got underway.

Glamorous racegoers have pulled out all the sartorial stops as they arrived at Royal Ascot today to kick off the annual celebration in style. Huge hats, vibrant dresses and feathered fascinators were all on display as thousands of revellers descended on the Berkshire racecourse this morning.

Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the UK racing calendar, starts today with the Queen Anne Stakes and The King Charles III Stakes and will run until Saturday. The prestigious festival is just as famous for its fashion as it is for its races - and this year, statement hats were the focal point of revellers' eye-popping looks as day one of the annual race meeting got underway.

Dressed to impress, guests wore a variety of show-stopping headpieces as they descended on Ascot for a day of equestrian fun. Floral prints, maxi dresses and vibrant outfits were also the order of the day for many, while others looked effortlessly elegant in crisp white frocks. The festival was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for 'horses fit for kings' and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

Stylish racegoers at today's event turned the racecourse into a sea of vibrant outfits as they donned bright prints to ensure they stood out from the crowd. TV presenter Rosie Turner makes a statement in a hot pink dress and matching accessories for day one of Royal Ascot. Racegoers stand out from the crowd in bright ensembles as they arrive at the racecourse in Berkshire.

A group of glamorous women put their best fashion foot forward in an array of colourful dresses and statement hats. Two women showcase their fabulously fiery ensembles as they attend Ascot. Royal Ascot is known for its strict dress code. Whilst no dress code rules apply in the Windsor Enclosure, although the majority of guests choose to dress up regardless, a strict dress code operates across the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures.

Hats are a must in both Royal enclosures. Alternatively, a headpiece or 'hatinator' with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches (10cm) is also acceptable. Dresses must be knee length or longer and forget spaghetti straps - all shoulders must be a minimum width of 1 inch (2.5cm). Strapless, off-the-shoulder and one shoulder items are also banned in the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures.

Shorts of any kind are not permitted. But having been included in the dress code since 1971, trouser suits remain a popular choice - although they mustn't be mismatched. From 2017 onwards, jumpsuits have also been accepted as Ascot worthy, while men must stick to black dress shoes worn with ankle socks, but there are no footwear specifications for women. A racegoer poses up a storm in her red and white floral frock at Royal Ascot.

A woman debuts her card-themed hat at the first day of Royal Ascot. Crisp white summer dresses appeared to be the order of the day for some. Some glamorous revellers opted for scarlet looks for Day One of Royal Ascot. A group of women showcase their colourful outfits as they attend the first day of Royal Ascot.

Racegoers commanded attention in statement headpieces. A woman shows off a carrot-themed hat while at the Berkshire racecourse. Many racegoers opted for elegant floral ensembles for their Royal Ascot looks. Racegoers put on an elegant display as they arrive at the Ascot racecourse.

Royal Ascot will get under way on today in almost perfect conditions with the ground described as good to firm, good in places. Clerk of the course Chris Stickels told Sky Sports Racing: We had a bit of light drizzle this morning, but that has cleared away and the sun is starting to come out. We are good to firm, good in places. We're very happy.

We had what for us was a very useful wet couple of weeks at the beginning of the month. That gave us some moisture and we've needed to do a little watering, particularly on the straight course, just to maintain that. We'd want to be mainly good to firm and that is what we'll be. I think it will go good to firm tomorrow through racing and then we'll try to maintain that.

It does look like it will be mainly dry with the chance of an odd shower on Wednesday and Thursday and maybe some thundery showers on Friday, but we're too far away to be sure of that. It comes as Jim Goldie is confident American Affair will put up a staunch defence of his crown in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The six-year-old provided his Scottish trainer with a first taste of Group One success in this race 12 months ago and it was unfortunate for all concerned that a subsequent injury meant he was not seen again in 2025





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Ascot Queen Anne Stakes King Charles III Stakes Fashion Racing Horses Ascot Berkshire UK Racing Calendar Festival Event Dress Code Hats Headpieces Dresses Prints Ensembles Accessories Rosie Turner TV Presenter Hot Pink Dress Bright Ensembles Colourful Dresses Statement Hats Royal And Queen Anne Enclosures Windsor Enclosure Strict Dress Code Minimum Base Diameter Headpiece Hattinator Knee Length Spaghetti Straps Shoulders One Shoulder Items Off-The-Shoulder Strapless Jumpsuits Trouser Suits Black Dress Shoes Ankle Socks Women Men Footwear Specifications Carrot-Themed Hat Floral Ensembles Elegant Display Ascot Racecourse Chris Stickels Sky Sports Racing Ground Conditions Good To Firm Good In Places Light Drizzle Sun Moisture Watering Straight Course Mainly Dry Odd Shower Thundery Showers Jim Goldie American Affair King Charles III Stakes Group One Success Scottish Trainer Injury 2025

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Up to 40% off Coast occasion dresses to arrive in time for Royal AscotShoppers looking to dress to impress for Royal Ascot can do so for less with up to 40% off formal dresses at Coast

Read more »

Royal Ascot: What to Wear and What to AvoidRoyal Ascot is a prestigious horse racing event held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK. The event attracts over 250,000 spectators across its five-day festival in June. However, there are rules and restrictions that attendees need to be aware of, including a dress code that prohibits certain items of clothing.

Read more »

Royal Ascot rule bans people attending from wearing common item of clothingFor anyone planning to attend Royal Ascot this year, there are some things you need to know, including the strict dress code rules that could see you refused entry. A certain item of clothing is banned

Read more »

Royal Ascot legend tips his winners for 2026 showpiece and names standout starWillie Carson is the Scottish hero who rode 56 winners at the meeting and he's got plenty of fancies for the big week

Read more »