Royal Ascot Fashion Shines Through Heatwave Amid Amber Alert

Visitors to Royal Ascot have displayed remarkable sartorial flair despite an amber heat health alert and temperatures climbing to 29C. The prestigious racing festival, equally famous for its fashion, saw guests adhere to the event's curated lookbook while employing creative cooling methods. Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci and the Earl of Snowdon with his partner Isabelle de La Bruyere were among notable attendees participating in the royal carriage procession on Ladies' Day.

Despite an amber heat health alert issued by the UK Health and Security Agency across southern England, with temperatures forecast to reach 29C and a 40 percent chance of breaking the highest ever June temperature record of 35.6C, glamorous attendees at Royal Ascot have not been deterred from showcasing their finest fashion.

The prestigious Berkshire racecourse event, founded by Queen Anne in 1711, is as renowned for its style as it is for the races, and revellers have turned out in bright, summery ensembles, using fans and hydration stations to stay cool. The festival's official lookbook, curated this year by menswear specialist Daniel Fletcher-who has designed for Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham-provided guidance on the dos and don'ts for the first time even declaring a color of the year: bright tomato.

The event's fourth day saw Hollywood and royalty mingle, with actor Stanley Tucci arriving in a black top hat and tailored suit alongside his wife Felicity Blunt. Emily Blunt's sister, actress Hannah Blunt, made a stylish debut in a floral dress on Ladies' Day, the festival's most fashionable occasion.

Meanwhile, the Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, and his long-term girlfriend, French art dealer Isabelle de La Bruyere, participated in the royal carriage procession for the first time, with de La Bruyere wearing a striking white dress with a black belt beside King Charles and Queen Camilla. The combination of soaring temperatures and high fashion continues to define this year's Royal Ascot, demonstrating the event's enduring appeal as a major social and sporting tradition where style and sophistication persist even under the summer sun





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Royal Ascot Fashion Heatwave UKHSA Stanley Tucci Emily Blunt Earl Of Snowdon Isabelle De La Bruyere Daniel Fletcher Ladies Day

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