Royal Ascot: What to Wear and What to Avoid

Royal Ascot is a prestigious horse racing event held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK. The event attracts over 250,000 spectators across its five-day festival in June. However, there are rules and restrictions that attendees need to be aware of, including a dress code that prohibits certain items of clothing.

Throughout the year, we look forward to all types of events, but one that captures the attention of many is Royal Ascot . The prestigious horse racing event, held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, welcomes thousands every year, but there are rules you need to know before attending.

Previously, a travel creator, known as Travel Viva on TikTok, shared some top tips people should be clued up on before they head off to the event. While some of it is simply basic advice, she also drew attention to a rule all attendees should follow, and it involves what you are able to wear to the popular occasion. It turns out, a common item of clothing is actually forbidden, and you may want to pay attention.

After all, many dream of being crowned the best dressed when attending such events. Among her top tips was: Don't break the dress code. No trainers, hats required. This is something a lot of people need to know, as making a simple fashion mistake could lead to you being refused entry.

Little you may know, you cannot wear trainers to Ascot. Trainers, sneakers and sports footwear are strictly prohibited in all enclosures. Rules differ depending on which enclosure you're visiting.

For example, at the Royal Enclosure and Queen Anne Enclosure, guests require highly formalwear like morning dress or smart suits, and traditional, closed-toe dress shoes are mandatory. However, when visiting the Village and Windsor Enclosure, the dress code is slightly more relaxed. Even so, smart daywear is required and trainers, denim and shorts are explicitly banned.

Therefore, if you're attending this year, you need to be clued up on the rules before going. After all, you don't want to land yourself in bother when you arrive. The website states: Styling your summer occasionwear is an integral part of the Royal Ascot tradition, woven into the very essence of the event. Each enclosure at Royal Ascot upholds its own distinguished dress code.

We kindly encourage you to familiarise yourself with the guidelines specific to your enclosure prior to your visit. When is Royal Ascot? This year Royal Ascot will run for five consecutive days from Tuesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 20. It'll take place at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.

According to reports, Royal Ascot attracts over 250,000 spectators across its five-day festival in June. This means it's one of the largest and most heavily attended sporting events in the UK. The website adds: Please note the following are not permitted within any dress code. It then lists: Trainers, Sneakers, Sports Footwear, Denim, Shorts.

Therefore, it is essential to be aware of these restrictions to avoid any issues during your visit. In addition, the website advises guests to check the dress code for their specific enclosure before attending. This will ensure that everyone has a pleasant and enjoyable experience at the event. The Royal Ascot event is a significant occasion in the UK's sporting calendar, and it's essential to be respectful of the rules and traditions that come with it.

By being aware of the dress code and other restrictions, you can help to ensure that everyone has a great time and that the event runs smoothly





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