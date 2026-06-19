Royal Ascot: Zara Tindall's Affectionate Gesture to King Charles on Sweltering Day Four

On the fourth day of Royal Ascot, amidst soaring temperatures, Zara Tindall shared a loving moment with her uncle, King Charles, blowing him a kiss in the parade ring. The event saw a host of notable attendees, including Queen Camilla, who praised the festival as the 'best of British,' and surprise guest Stanley Tucci. Royal fashion was on full display, with Zara delivering another masterclass in race day dressing and Camilla dazzling in turquoise. The King, feeling the heat, was spotted wiping his brow but remained in good spirits throughout the prestigious racing extravaganza.

Royal Ascot continued its tradition of pageantry and high fashion on its fourth day, as temperatures in Berkshire reached a sweltering 29 degrees Celsius. The focus was on the monarch, King Charles , who attended alongside Queen Camilla .

The King, 77, appeared to feel the heat, with photographs capturing him wiping his brow in an attempt to cool off during the races. Despite the conditions, the royal couple maintained their customary grace, with Camilla, 78, notably stepping out in a striking turquoise ensemble, a departure from the neutral tones she had favored earlier in the week. She accessorized her look with matching turquoise and diamond earrings and a brooch, showcasing a pop of color that drew attention.

A heartwarming familial moment unfolded in the parade ring when Zara Tindall, the King's niece and daughter of Princess Anne, was photographed blowing a loving kiss towards her uncle. The 45‑year‑old, a former Olympian, waved excitedly as their paths crossed, embodying the picture of an adoring niece. This interaction, set against the backdrop of one of Britain's most celebrated sporting events, highlighted the close bond within the royal family.

Zara, known for her impeccable race day style, delivered another fashion masterclass in a chic polka‑dot dress from designer Claire Mischevani. She completed her look with a coordinated hat from award‑winning milliner Sally‑Ann Provan and bold statement earrings by Hector Lion. It is worth noting that while she did not join the morning's carriage procession, her presence and outfit were widely praised by onlookers and fashion commentators, following her show‑stealing appearance the previous day in a butter‑yellow Rebecca Vallance frock.

The day also featured an unexpected celebrity carriage passenger: acclaimed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who was invited by the King to join the open‑top landau procession alongside his wife, Madeleine Gurdon. This followed the surprise appearance of actor Stanley Tucci on Ladies Day, who had become an unexpected highlight as he traveled to the course in top hat and tails alongside his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Tucci, a known regular at royal events, accessorized his formal wear with a beaded bracelet and sunglasses, adding his signature flair. Felicity Blunt opted for a ruffled floral dress from LEO LIN and a wide‑brimmed hat. Among the other distinguished guests were former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, television presenter Charlotte Hawkins, ex‑BBC presenter Mishal Husain, and long‑time Ascot attendee Georgia Toffolo.

Carole Middleton also made an appearance, recycling a mint‑green Catherine Walker dress she first wore to the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this time paired with a straw hat. Queen Camilla, in an interview with ITV Racing, extolled the virtues of the festival, calling it the 'best of British.

' She emphasized that Ascot is about more than just horse racing, stating: "I mean it doesn't matter whether you love horses, don't know much about horses, you come here for a really good day to experience a bit of fun, the best racing in the world, the best horses, the elegant women. " She further added that in today's world, the event offers a wonderful escape: "And I think, the world we live in, it's wonderful just to get away and enjoy yourself, and that's what Ascot does.

You get the pageantry and the procession - I love it, it's five days of pleasure.

" The Queen also acknowledged her own lack of luck on the betting front, revealing that two of her horses were beaten early on. The festival, founded by Queen Anne in 1711, remains a cornerstone of the British social calendar, blending sport, fashion, and royal tradition. Photographs from the day captured various intimate moments among the royal family and guests.

The King and Queen were seen sharing an inside joke as they smiled during the carriage procession, waving joyfully at well‑wishers. Later in the Royal Box, the monarch continued to combat the heat while engaging in conversation with figures like Mishal Husain.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall was later photographed with jockey William Buick after the Coronation Stakes, demonstrating her ongoing connection to the sport. The day's events underscored the enduring appeal of Royal Ascot as a gathering that celebrates British heritage, showcases spectacular fashion, and provides a platform for both public affection and private family moments within the rarefied atmosphere of the royal enclosure





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