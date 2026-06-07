Royal Attendance and Celebrity Fashion Define Rainy Derby Day at Epsom

Despite persistent rain and wind, Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse attracted a star-studded crowd and the royal presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, continuing a centuries-old tradition and highlighting the event's enduring appeal in British culture.

The prestigious Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse unfolded on Saturday amidst inclement weather, with rain and wind shaping the experience for the thousands of attendees.

Despite the grey skies and downpours, the event maintained its reputation as a major fashion spectacle, drawing a crowd of celebrities and socialites eager to showcase their outfits. Among the notable arrivals were television presenter Nick Knowles with his wife Katie, actress Claire Sweeney with her son Jaxon, and Dame Mary Berry with her grandson Louis.

The fashion parade was in full swing, with Katie Knowles opting for a white and navy belted polka dot dress, Claire Sweeney making a bold statement in a bright green ensemble, and the 91-year-old Mary Berry charming in a spotted pink dress paired with a fascinator. Other personalities spotted included Pixie Lott, Jodie Kidd, author Elizabeth Day, television presenter Clare Balding, and Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, all contributing to the vibrant atmosphere.

The weather, however, forced many racegoers to improvise, sheltering under jackets, umbrellas, and hats as they navigated the usually tranquil streets of Epsom. Friday's Ladies' Day had already set a high standard for fashion, but the royal presence scheduled for Saturday promised to elevate the event's significance further. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were expected to arrive by helicopter directly from the wedding of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire.

Their attendance continues a deep-rooted tradition, as both the King and Queen are patrons of the Jockey Club, which owns and runs Epsom Downs. The late Queen Elizabeth II was a dedicated attendee, missing the Derby only twice during her reign. The royal couple had previously visited for Oaks Day in 2024, presenting the Coronation Cup, underscoring their ongoing support for British horseracing.

Epsom's general manager Jim Allen expressed immense pride and honor at the royal visit, highlighting the monarchy's enthusiasm for the sport and the global appeal of the Derby. This tradition, he noted, adds prestige to an event that has been run since 1780. The timing of the royal appearance, just before Royal Ascot, was seen as a potential boost for the racecourse, which has seen a decline in visitor numbers in recent years.

Last year's Derby Day attracted just over 22,000 visitors, a significant drop from the 40,000+ crowds common in the early 2000s. Despite the challenging weather forecasts predicting rain throughout the day and into the evening, the Derby itself remained the focal point, with a prestigious prize pot of £1.25 million. The race, covering a distance of 1 mile, 4 furlongs and 10 yards, featured fourteen horses vying for victory in one of Britain's oldest and most iconic sporting events.

The combination of royal patronage, high fashion, and top-tier racing ensured that the spirit of Derby Day endured, even as the rain continued to fall





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Derby Day Epsom Downs Royal Attendance Fashion Celebrity Horseracing King Charles III Queen Camilla

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