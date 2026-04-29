Royal Banquet at the White House: King Charles and Queen Camilla Dine with President Trump

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a state banquet hosted by President Trump at the White House, featuring a refined French-inspired menu and a display of diplomatic cordiality. The event took place during the second night of their US visit, alongside other significant news stories.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were hosted by President Donald Trump and the First Lady at a lavish state banquet during the second night of their visit to the United States.

The event, held in the East Room of the White House, showcased a departure from President Trump’s well-known preference for fast food, with White House chefs preparing a sophisticated French-inspired menu. The banquet was a meticulously planned affair, with decorations drawing inspiration from English gardens and a colour scheme dominated by the President’s signature white and gold.

The meal commenced with a delicate garden vegetable velouté, followed by a refined Dover sole meunière, and concluded with a decadent white chocolate and vanilla bean crémeux alongside a rich chocolate gâteau. Throughout the evening, American wines were served, ranging in price from £21 to £48 per bottle. Beyond the culinary experience, the banquet included a notable moment where President Trump paused his speech to publicly acknowledge and praise golfer Rory McIlroy, highlighting his perceived 'unconquerable courage'.

The President also used the occasion to reiterate his firm stance on Iran, asserting his belief, shared with King Charles, that Iran should never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. The details of the banquet were closely guarded until shortly before the event, adding an element of anticipation. The First Lady played a significant role in the event’s aesthetic, personally selecting the table settings and room decorations, which featured green pleated linens and vibrant seasonal spring blooms.

The atmosphere was one of formal elegance, designed to honour the visiting dignitaries and strengthen the diplomatic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. The event served as a key component of the broader state visit, aimed at reinforcing the special relationship between the two nations.

However, the news cycle surrounding the state visit was not solely focused on the regal affair at the White House. Several other significant stories emerged, painting a broader picture of current events. Families of Jimi Hendrix’s bandmates suffered a legal setback as the High Court dismissed their claim for millions in music rights. In healthcare, new initiatives are being proposed to improve support for women experiencing early pregnancy loss, with plans for specialist nurse consultations after a first miscarriage.

Boxer David Haye is contemplating legal action against ITV, alleging that his appearance on 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

' caused substantial damage to his personal brand. A lipreader’s analysis of interactions between Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Mandelson suggested a close relationship, raising questions about the latter’s appointment as Ambassador to the United States. The tragic aftermath of the Titan submersible disaster continued to resonate, with the widow describing the recovery of remains as 'slush in shoeboxes'.

Furthermore, concerns are growing about the impact of artificial intelligence on the London job market, with reports indicating that at least two million jobs could be at risk due to automation. Finally, statistics revealed a disproportionately high rate of domestic abuse among young people aged 16 to 19





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