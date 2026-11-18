The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh released new guidance for pregnant surgeons covering MRI safety, bone cement exposure, and return-to-work protocols to improve wellbeing.

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh released a comprehensive new report on November 17, 2026, designed to support surgeons and theater staff during pregnancy. This guidance addresses a significant gap in high-quality evidence and formal instructions within the medical sector, providing practical advice on complex workplace risks.

Surgical Risks During Pregnancy

The document outlines specific mitigation strategies for common hazards in the operating room. Key areas of focus include safety protocols for MRI imaging, managing exposure to bone cement, handling heavy loads manually, and working extended hours. These measures aim to reduce potential risks to both the mother and the unborn child without unnecessarily disrupting surgical careers.

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Guidance Development By Clara Munro

Miss Clara Munro, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and general surgical registrar in the North East of England, authored the primary guidance. She emphasized that while pregnancy is an exciting time, it often brings undue worry for medical professionals who feel isolated in their struggles.

Addressing The Evidence Gap

Munro noted that many surgeons reported receiving little to no information about the risks of working during pregnancy. Some consultants were forced to perform risk assessments without access to reliable resources, leading many to hide or downplay their experiences. The new guide seeks to end this silence by offering clear, actionable support for both surgeons and those evaluating workplace safety.

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Reintegration And Wellbeing Strategies

The report also provides detailed plans for surgeons returning to work after maternity leave. It suggests specific measures to bolster confidence and mental wellbeing in the theater environment. Miss Helene Stevenson, Chair of the Hunter Doig Women in Surgery group within the college, supported these initiatives as vital for professional retention and health.

National Adoption And Implementation

Officials plan to collaborate with members, fellows, and National Health Service bodies to ensure the guidance becomes standard practice. The full report is available for download at the college website, providing a permanent resource for the surgical community to prioritize safety and health throughout pregnancy.