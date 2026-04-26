Royal Confidant’s Son Stripped of Psychotherapy License After Sexual Relationship with Client

Joshua Bowler, the secret son of Lord Glenconner, has been removed from the UK Council for Psychotherapy register after being found guilty of misconduct involving a sexual relationship with a vulnerable client during therapy sessions. The panel found he abused his position of trust and acted in a predatory manner.

A former psychotherapist, Joshua Bowler, the 70-year-old secret son of the late Lord Glenconner , has been removed from the UK Council for Psychotherapy ’s register following a deeply disturbing case of professional misconduct.

The misconduct involved a sexual relationship with a vulnerable client over an extended period, spanning from 2008 to 2019. A complaint hearing revealed a pattern of boundary violations and exploitation within the therapeutic setting, specifically in the attic room of Mr. Bowler’s London residence. The client, identified only as ‘Client A’, sought therapy after experiencing a mental health crisis triggered by job loss and pre-existing difficulties with personal boundaries.

The sessions, intentionally scheduled at the end of the day to ensure privacy, progressively devolved into inappropriate and exploitative interactions. The adjudication panel found that Mr. Bowler demonstrably abused his position of trust, acting in a manner described as both voyeuristic and predatory. The evidence presented to the panel detailed a series of escalating boundary breaches.

Client A testified that sessions frequently concluded with her undressing to her underwear, sometimes incorporating lingerie like suspenders and high heels, as part of what she perceived as a ‘performance’ for the therapist. On at least one occasion, she attended a session wearing a full ball gown.

The panel’s findings documented instances of physical contact, including kissing and fondling, with Client A alleging that Mr. Bowler touched her breasts multiple times and, on one occasion, placed his hand between her legs – an allegation he denied. Beyond the physical acts, the panel also highlighted Mr. Bowler’s inappropriate verbal comments, including a disturbing remark characterizing her as an ‘extreme case of virgin and whore split’.

The therapist allegedly fostered a distorted dynamic, suggesting that a romantic relationship was unacceptable in the ‘real world’ but permissible within the confines of the therapy room, effectively exploiting the power imbalance inherent in the therapeutic relationship. The panel emphasized the significant and lasting harm inflicted upon Client A, noting her prolonged inability to form healthy relationships and the pervasive shame she experienced as a result of the abuse. The case is further complicated by Mr. Bowler’s unique family history.

He is the illegitimate son of Lord Glenconner, a prominent figure known for his close friendship with Princess Margaret and his development of the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique. Lord Glenconner was unaware of Mr. Bowler’s existence until DNA testing confirmed their paternity in 2009, shortly before his death in 2010. Mr. Bowler participated in his father’s funeral, carrying the coffin alongside other family members.

His mother, Henrietta Moraes, was a celebrated muse for renowned artists Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon during the mid-20th century. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Mr. Bowler did not attend the complaint hearing, and has reportedly been traveling to monasteries in Egypt and South Africa for the past two years, stating his intention to avoid returning to England due to perceived ‘crumbling Victorian corruption’.

The panel proceeded with the hearing as if all allegations were denied, ultimately upholding them based on the evidence presented. The ruling underscores the critical importance of maintaining professional boundaries and the devastating consequences of exploiting vulnerable individuals within a therapeutic context. The UK Council for Psychotherapy’s decision serves as a stark warning to practitioners and a validation of Client A’s courage in coming forward to report the abuse





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