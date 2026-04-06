Royal Easter Celebrations: A Glimpse into the Sussexes' Private Life and the Wales' Windsor Appearance

The Duchess of Sussex shares intimate Easter moments with Archie and Lilibet, while the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter service in Windsor. The Royal Family celebrates with a mix of public events and private moments, showcasing their personal and official lives.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , shared a rare glimpse into the private life of her family, showcasing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrating Easter at their home in Montecito, California. The video clips, posted on Instagram, depict the children participating in an Easter egg hunt, feeding chickens, and creatively decorating eggs within their home.

Archie is seen intently painting an egg using a dinosaur-themed spinning wheel, adding colorful patterns, while Lilibet strolls through the garden adorned with bunny ears and clutching a plush rabbit. Meghan herself is shown feeding her chickens and joining the children in the egg hunt, capturing a candid and joyful family moment. Notably, Prince Harry was not visible in any of the shared videos. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, attended the traditional Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, marking their first public appearance since Kate's cancer diagnosis, adding to the day's significance.\Simultaneously, the royal family gathered at Windsor Castle for the Easter Matins service, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary aspects. Prince William and Princess Catherine led the procession, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, radiating unity and strength. Princess Charlotte received a loving pat from her grandfather, King Charles, illustrating the close bond within the family. The service itself was a momentous occasion, representing the family's resilience and commitment to their duties, despite facing personal challenges. King Charles and Queen Camilla were visibly delighted by the turnout and radiated warmth as they greeted family members. Senior royals in attendance included Princess Anne and her husband, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Peter Phillips with his fiancee, and Lady Sarah Chatto. While the absence of Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, was noted, the Easter celebrations demonstrated the royal family's ability to balance tradition with personal circumstances and ongoing investigations, ensuring the continuity of royal duties.\Adding another dimension to the Easter celebrations, Prince Harry was seen enjoying a ski trip with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Winter Olympic champion Eileen Gu. Harry's presence at the slopes reflected a contrasting aspect of the royal family's life, highlighting their ability to engage in both public duties and personal leisure. This event, shared on social media, showed the Duke of Sussex looking relaxed and engaging in friendly interactions, providing a glimpse into his personal life outside of his official royal duties. The Easter Sunday also saw various other members of the extended family participating in different activities, ranging from attending the traditional Easter service to enjoying a holiday trip. King Charles, beaming with joy, greeted his family at the service, while the rest of the members celebrated in their unique ways. The Easter celebrations, marked by both public appearances and private family moments, demonstrated the multifaceted lives of the royal family members





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Royal Family Easter Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William Kate Middleton Archie Lilibet Windsor Castle Easter Service

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