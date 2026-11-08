Royal Etiquette: What the Public Should Know When Meeting Members of the Royal Family

No official rules bind the public when meeting royals, but etiquette expert Laura explains the traditional bows, curtsies and forms of address people often use.

Members of the royal family must follow certain rules when they appear in public, but members of the public face no official rules when meeting a royal. According to Laura, known as the Queen of Etiquette, gestures such as bowing and curtsying are a matter of tradition rather than obligation.

The royal family's own website says the same thing. It states that there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The King and Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but that many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For those who want to show respect, Laura outlines practical guidance on forms of address, bows and curtsies, physical contact, and conversation.

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Correct Forms of Address for the King and Queen

The correct form of address for the King is 'Your Majesty', followed thereafter by 'Sir'. For the Queen, the initial correct address is 'Your Majesty', followed by 'Ma'am'.

These forms are the main formal guidance for anyone who is presented to the monarchs. Using them at the moment of introduction shows that the person understands the protocol and wishes to express respect in a traditional way.

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Bows, Curtsies and Physical Contact With Royals

Men should give a simple nod, and women should give a quick bob of the knee. Laura explained that the men's nod uses only the neck, while the women's curtsy is a very quick dip with hands at your side.

Laura stressed that the women's movement should not be theatrical. She said it is not a theatrical bow or curtsy like those seen on stage after a performance, but just a quick bob of the knee in which the knees go down, just a little.

Physical contact is also advised against. Laura said that you do not touch members of the royal family. When greeting a royal, people should wait for the royal to extend a hand instead of offering their own first. If the royal offers a hand, you shake it, and if they do not, you should not do anything.

Conversation, Eye Contact and Composure

Members of the public should not start a conversation with a member of the royal family. Laura advised waiting for the royal to begin a conversation if they want to, and avoiding personal questions.

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Laura also reminded people to smile, make eye contact, and try not to fidget too much. She said that people should aim to appear calm and collected when meeting a royal, which she presents as the simplest way to show respect without breaking any official rule.