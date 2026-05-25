Royal Family

Princess Charlotte shows her affection for Chelsea Football Club unlike her father and brother who are supporters of Aston Villa.

While her father may be a die-hard Aston Villa fan, Princess Charlotte is far less interested in following in the Prince of Wales's sporting footsteps.

The young royal, 11, has often shown a firm interest in sport - from cricket, to gymnastics, netball and running. But when it comes to football, Charlotte is keen to forge her own path separate from her brother, Prince George, 12, and Prince of Wales, 43, who are both avid fans of Birmingham-based club Aston Villa. Instead, William has now revealed that his daughter is an avid supporter of Kate Middleton's much-loved Chelsea Football Club.

Just hours after the Prince of Wales emotionally watched Aston Villa's historic Europa League win from the stands in Istanbul, William arrived in Cornwall on Thursday morning to visit a sustainable housing development. Wearing a pair of shades and making apologies for his lost voice, the prince spoke with school children from Newquay's Nansledan Primary School and younger children from the Naturally Learning Nursery.

When one of the sweet youngsters told the future king that she was a Chelsea fan, William responded: My daughter loves Chelsea





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