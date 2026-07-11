King Charles Leads Royal Family at Festival of Remembrance in London

King Charles III and senior royals attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, honoring British and Commonwealth Armed Forces ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

King Charles III led senior members of the Royal Family at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen Camilla at the event, which honors the sacrifice and service of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. The audience stood and a fanfare played as the royals entered the concert hall. The event was also attended by bereaved families, serving personnel, and veterans. The festival is held on the Saturday ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

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Tributes To Veterans Of Gulf And Iraq Wars

The royals paid tribute to Army personnel past and present, as well as honoring veterans of the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and operations in Bosnia. This year's festival marks the 35th anniversary of the end of the First Gulf War and 15 years since the conclusion of British military operations in Iraq under Operation Telic. Veterans shared their personal stories and experiences of the conflicts.

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Speaking about the importance of marking Army personnel's service, Lt Col Whittaker said: Remembrance is not about glorifying war, it is about honouring service, sacrifice, duty, and love of others. Today we remember not only how people died but how they lived, and what they were prepared to give for those they would never meet. The Princess of Wales wore the Irish Guards regimental brooch, earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a handmade poppy.

Ann, the Princess Royal, was also seen arriving at the festival alongside the King and Queen earlier in the evening, followed by the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting was also present, along with the Chelsea Pensioners, retired British Army veterans. The Royal British Legion's festival was broadcast on BBC One at 21:00 and hosted by Clive Myrie. It included performances by musicians such as Alfie Boe and Mica Paris.

Royal British Legion Patron And Performances

Several armed forces bands took to the stage to perform, including the Band of Royal Air Force Regiment. The King became patron of the Royal British Legion in 2024. Last year, Prince George joined the King, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales at the concert for what was thought to be the first time.

On Sunday, the King will lead the nation in two minutes of silence to remember those who died serving in the two world wars and other conflicts. He will be joined by other senior royals and political leaders at the annual National Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London, where they will lay wreaths. Some 10,000 veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion's march-past, representing more than 300 different armed forces and civilian organisations.

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National Service Of Remembrance And Wreath Laying

Events will take place around the country to mark Remembrance Sunday, which is observed on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on 11 November, when World War One ended in 1918. The prime minister said: Remembrance Sunday gives us an opportunity, not only to mark that sacrifice and offer our gratitude, but also to reflect on its significance. To reflect on the selflessness and courage it takes to commit your life to protecting others.

I want to offer my personal thanks to those who served and those who continue to serve in our Armed Forces communities to this day.