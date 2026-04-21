Royal Family Celebrates Centenary Tribute for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and senior members of the Royal Family hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to honor the 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II, featuring centenarian guests and representatives from her many patronages.

In a poignant and celebratory atmosphere at Buckingham Palace , King Charles III led a heartwarming tribute to honor the enduring legacy of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have marked her 100th birthday. The monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, spearheaded a reception that beautifully bridged the past and the present. The event was highlighted by a special moment in which the King personally sang Happy Birthday to three guests who were also celebrating their 100th year.

He presented them with commemorative cards signed by both himself and the Queen, and assisted in slicing a large ceremonial cake, which was then shared among the 190 invited guests. The atmosphere within the historic Marble Hall was reminiscent of a vibrant street party, complete with colorful bunting crafted from repurposed historic curtains and drapes by the dedicated palace household staff. Guests were offered a special tribute cocktail, a refined variation of the late Queen's favorite Dubonnet, adjusted with fresh lemon, rosemary, and tonic to suit the afternoon setting, while the Band of the Household Cavalry provided a lively musical backdrop. This momentous occasion saw an impressive turnout of the working Royal Family, demonstrating a unified front as they honored the life of the late sovereign. Notable attendees included the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. The presence of the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, aged 90 and 89 respectively, added a touch of historic continuity to the proceedings. The reception welcomed representatives from 45 of the charitable patronages that Queen Elizabeth II supported during her record-breaking reign, such as the British Red Cross, Cancer Research UK, and the Royal Kennel Club. Throughout the hall, gallery-style displays featured portraits of the late Queen visiting various charities, reminding everyone of her tireless commitment to public service. A whimsical touch was added by a Paddington Bear figurine peeking out from behind a floral arrangement of Queen Elizabeth II roses, a thoughtful gift for the centenarian guests from the Royal Horticultural Society. One of the most touching interactions of the day occurred when King Charles engaged with Mary Wood, a former nurse from North Somerset, who was celebrating her own centenary. As the King leaned down to speak with her, he expressed his delight that her birthday aligned perfectly with his mothers, calling the coincidence truly marvelous. Queen Camilla complimented Mrs. Wood on her youthful appearance, leading to a lighthearted exchange about the benefits of eating good, plain food throughout one's life. Mrs. Wood, who had previously met the late Queen on her own 80th birthday, expressed profound gratitude for the unexpected opportunity to meet the current King. The Prince and Princess of Wales also spent significant time conversing with the honorees, with Catherine looking elegant in a lavender ensemble. The event served not only as a celebration of longevity but as a deeply moving testament to the affection the public and the Royal Family continue to hold for the late Queen, ensuring that her spirit of service remains at the heart of the monarchy





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